This Tuesday, the city of Bay City may be on the verge of putting to rest litigation filed against former Mayor Mark Bricker, council member Julie Estlinbaum and council member Bill Cornman by Robert Neal Head during the regular meeting of city council.
The meeting is expected to begin at 6 p.m.
The lawsuit was filed by Head in 2018 and sought an injunction to prevent Mayor Mark Bricker from casting city council votes and prevent council members Bill Cornman and Julie Estlinbaum from participating in government matters stating that their terms of service were up.
The lawsuit cites that Section 4.01 of the Bay City’s Charter has been changed to allow the mayor of Bay City to cast votes in the same manner and substance as every other member of City Council, and asks the court to prevent the mayor from casting any more votes that violate both the Texas Constitution and the Bay City Charter.
The lawsuit also prevents Estlinbaum and Cornman from voting on council after May, which marked the last day of their third consecutive term according to an older version of the charter.
Despite the charter stating that no councilmember shall be elected to serve for more than three consecutive two-year terms, both councilmembers are currently serving their third terms and will begin a fourth term in June.
“Without expressed language in the Charter stating that term limits are to be applied retroactively, the above-cited Brown and Hall cases and Tex. Gov’t Code Section 311.022, demonstrate that retroactive application should not be inferred; as Sections 3.03 and 4.01 should be ‘strictly construed against ineligibility,” stated in the lawsuit.
City officials are also expected to ratify the work authorization #5 between the city, Texas and Garver, LLC for professional services to provide preliminary and final design plans for electrical improvements to Bay City’s Kate Street Water Plant.
The date of original professional services agreement approved by city council was on March 24, 2016. Garver was selected through a formal RFQ process. The original agreement allows for Supplemental Work Authorizations as approved the city.
The city has already approved the funding of $92,705 (operational savings) in the Five-Year Capital Plan and in the FY 2020 annual budget.
The city is also expected to consider the submission of the water systems assessment project and the wastewater systems assessment project information form.
The city of Bay City will be submitting an application to the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) to assist with obtaining funding in an effort to make critical improvements to the city’s water and wastewater systems.
These improvements will include upgrades to the existing water plants, wastewater treatment plant, water distribution system and wastewater collection system. It will also include planning for a new water treatment plant.
The Public Works Department along with Garver Engineering has been working together to analyze the total efficiency of the city’s water and wastewater systems to determine what improvements are necessary.
Once the assessment and collecting of all the necessary supporting documentation is complete, we will proceed with submitting the application to the TWDB for approval of funds. The assessment will also include a utility rate study.
During the regular items listed on Tuesday’s agenda, city council will hear a report in the city finance department received its annual awards from the Government Finance Officers Association.
The City is the recent recipient of two GFOA Awards: Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (CAFR Award- since 2013) and Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Financial Reporting (PAFR Award- first year).
Council is also expected to approve a donation in the amount of $5,000 from Chevron-Phillips Chemical Corporation for the purchase of eight benches at LeTulle Park.
Chevron Phillips Chemicals is providing $5,000 for the purchase of eight recycled plastic park benches to be used at LeTulle park for the Dreamscape Playground project.
The six-foot long black and cedar colored benches will be engraved “donated by Chevron Phillips Chemical” and “This bench is made with 3,600 recycled milk jugs.”
City officials are also expected to consider a woodchip sales agreement between the city and Aqua-Zyme Services, Inc.
The city owns and operates the brush site on Skellly Road. Each year the brush and limbs at the site are chipped. Aqua-Zyme would like to use the woodchips in their composting and mulching operations.
Aqua-Zyme agrees to compensate the city for loading the chips into their containers at the brush site and will provide the city with approximately 180 cubic yards of completed compost material each year.
This agreement allows the city to dispose of the woodchips in an eco-friendly and cost-effective way.
