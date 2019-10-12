DPS seeks public’s help in fatal hit and run
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in a felony fatal hit-and-run crash investigation that killed a bicyclist on County Route (CR) 143 in Alvin. The crash occurred in the 17500 block near CR 110, approximately between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Evidence recovered at the scene indicates the vehicle involved is likely a 2015 to 2018 gray GMC Yukon sport-utility vehicle. The SUV is expected to have significant damage to the front and passenger side.
Evidence collected at the scene of the accident includes a passenger side mirror, passenger side headlamp and a passenger side fog lamp border cover.
The preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was traveling south when it struck Kirill F. Siptak, 35, of Alvin who was riding southbound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid and is currently being sought by investigators for questioning.
Anyone - including automotive body shop owners/employees - who has information on this fatal crash, is encouraged to contact the Texas DPS office in Houston at (281) 517-1300 immediately.
