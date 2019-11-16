Tidehaven OKs grad start time change
The Tidehaven ISD Board of Trustees Tuesday approved moving the start time for high school graduation ceremonies up 30 minutes.
Graduation on Friday, May 22, 2020 will start at 7 p.m. Superintendent Andrew Seigrist told the board that one of the students scheduled to graduate practices a religion where he is not allowed to do any activities after sundown on Friday nights. Moving the start time would allow that student to participate in the ceremony before sunset. The board also agreed that removing the announcement of all scholarship winners during the graduation ceremony would also save time. The district already recognizes its scholarship winners during a separate program.
In other business, the board voted to buy 10 security camera systems for its buses. The systems have three cameras, which would be placed on the interior of the bus. One would be placed in in the front of the bus. Another would be placed in the middle and one would be placed in the back of the bus. The security cameras would cost $20,720. The district still has to determine which buses the cameras will be placed on. The district will also have the ability to transfer the systems to different buses if needed. If the district likes the camera systems, it plans to purchase the systems for the remaining buses in its fleet.
The board decided to paint the concession stand at district’s football stadium in a gray color scheme similar to what the stadium’s new press box is painted.
The board approved purchasing stainless steel pins for the district’s AG barn. AG mechanics and welding teacher Gary Jones said that stainless steal pins would never have to be replaced. He said current pins are rotting at the bottom. The pins will be set up by his students. Cost of the new pins would be $10,900.
The board invited Gary Hickl to give some advice improving road base surrounding football stadium, the bus barn and the girls’ gym area in order to prepare it for paving. The board wanted some guidance on what would be needed to improve the subgrade before any paving is done. They were also looking for guidance on the best place for handicapped parking near the stadium as well.
