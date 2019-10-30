Commissioners approve Indigent Defense Grant program
Matagorda County Commissioners approved a resolution for the 2020 Indigent Defense Grant program during Monday’s meeting.
According to Matagorda County Auditor Kristen Kubecka, the county submits an application annually to the Texas Indigent Defense Grant Program. The resolution designated County Judge Nate McDonald as the authorized official for the program and District Judge Craig Estlinbaum as the program director and contact person and Kubecka as the financial officer for the grant.
Under provisions of the Texas Government Code Section 79.037 and Texas Administrative Code Chapter 173, counties are eligible to receive grants from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission to provide improvements to indigent defense services in the county.
This grant program assists counties in the implementation and the improvement of the indigent criminal defense services in the county.
In the resolution, Matagorda County agreed that in the event of loss or misuse of the funds, the commissioners assured that the funds would be returned in full to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission.
In other action, commissioners approved road-crossing applications by William A. Cabral to lay a one-inch fiber optic line along roads in Matagorda County Precinct 1.
