Young Cats have tough time with Columbia

The Bay City Blackcats have had to grow a lot during this soccer season.
The young Bay City squad had another tough test against a good Columbia squad Saturday as they lost 6-1 in a District 24-4A contest.
“We’re young,” Bay City Coach Myrick Anderson said. “I have five freshmen and three sophomores and two juniors and three seniors on the team. That’s our core. We are playing young. It’s tough and they play tough. They compete, but they still have a lot to learn.”
Anderson said the program is rebuilding and pretty much starting from scratch this season.
Against Columbia, Anderson said they competed well again, but had some mistakes defensively that cost them in the second half.
“(Columbia) has a great team. They are a little more advanced than we are right now,” Anderson said. “They should be in the playoffs. They should be the second or third place team. I am proud of my guys. They come out every week and compete. In the next couple of year, they should be pretty good.”
The game was scoreless for the first 16 minutes before Columbia took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Nico Staub with 23:52 left in the first half.
Columbia added to its lead with 18:47 left in the first half when Andres Mata scored off a pass from Juan Aguilar.
The Blackcats cut Columbia’s lead to 2-1 with 14:26 left in the first half when Marcus Pina grazed the ball off the top of the head of a Columbia defender into the goal. It would be the only goal of the game for the Blackcats.
In the second half, Columbia scored four more times.
Mata scored his second goal with 38:24 left in the second half to put Columbia up 3-1.
Aguilar put Columbia up 4-1 with a goal at the 32:35 mark.
Juan Rosas scored twice in the second half for the Roughnecks within a 4-minute span. He scored with 25:43 and followed with another goal with 21:51 to complete the scoring for Columbia.
Monday night, the Blackcats lost to Brazosport 5-1 in another district match.
