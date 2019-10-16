County approves grant for meals to elderly
Matagorda County Commissioners approved a resolution certifying that the county has a grant to Friends of Elder Citizens, Inc., an organization that provides home-delivered meals to homebound person in the county during Monday’s commissioner’s court meeting.
The grant is through the Texas Department of Agriculture that funds the program for elderly or people with disabilities.
The grant provided by the county allows the organization to see the grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture to supplement and extend existing services for homebound persons in the county. The program is depended on the county extending funds to the organization in order to receive state and federal funds for the project.
The county will provide a grant to the Economic Action Committee of the Gulf Coast in the amount of $40,000 to be used toward the program.
Short-film watchers may catch a glimpse or two of Matagorda County after filming was wrapped up on a short film this past weekend. The project called “Radley” was filmed in Sargent this weekend and is to be featured at the annual South by Southwest Film Festival.
The story revolves around three generations of women and a car with the final scene being shot on Sargent Beach, off of Canal Road.
Commissioners also approved the appointment of Stuart Lynn to represent Palacios Economic Development on the Matagorda County Rural Rail Transportation District through 2021. Lynn is replacing Robert Van Borssum, who resigned from the board.
Commissioners also accepted donations in the amount of $2,000 fro Celanese and $1,980 from the city of Bay City for expenses towards the Matagorda County Household Hazardous Waste collection event set for Saturday, Oct. 19.
