21st Annual Sargent Boat Parade unites community
Adequate weather conditions provided a great evening for the Sargent Lighted Boat Parade. Traditionally held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, this year the event was held Nov. 30. and started at the mouth of the Intracoastal Waterway traveling along a six-mile stretch of Caney Creek.
Up front escorting the procession of lighted boats, Bill Orton, Deputy Constable Pct. 6 who has become the official “Master of Ceremonies” for the parade several years now.
The parade has continued to be a meaningful event for Orton over the years he has served the community of Sargent as Deputy Constable.
“The Sargent Boat Parade has always been our kick-off to Christmas each year,” said Orton.
“It’s a time when family and friends gather at their bay houses to enjoy a backyard fire while watching the parade or even participating in it by decorating their boats.”
Assisting Orton with the evening’s duties Deputy Constables Keith Sullivan and Ricky Bort.
The floating parade created a sparkling display of twinkling lights on the water, all to the delight of cheering spectators and crowds onshore.
The festive annual event, now in its 21st year, featured boats of all sizes and shapes, decorated with lights in a Christmas theme, creating a floating parade of lights.
As is customary during the event, Sargent area residents along Caney Creek held bonfires, cookouts and parties in anticipation of the procession, cheering as the boats passed, with shouts of “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays” from both sides of the creek.
Approximately 25 lighted boats participated in this year’s event.
It remains an event held for families and visitors to come out and gather together for the occasion, spending quality time together, taking moments to join one another, making memories in the process.
“The Sargent Boat Parade is all done for the spirit of Christmas, no contest or prizes, just a great time within the community,” said Orton.
With a slight threat of rain showers, the event went smoothly without a drop of rain.
Santa Claus (and his look-alike helpers) made special appearances on several boats, reassuring the children of his return on Christmas Eve.
The Sargent boat parade committee consists of Sargent residents and Matagorda County citizens who coordinating the special event every year for their community.
