Council to consider lease agreement with country club
The Bay City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 22 and consider action on accepting the conveyance of real property by the Bay City Country Club as well as approve a lease agreement of the property between the city and the country club.
The action is expected to take place Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. in the first meeting of the council on its new meeting date of Tuesdays. Council took action several months back to move council meetings from Thursdays to Tuesdays in order for council members to attend citywide events that tend to be scheduled on Tuesdays.
During last month’s city council meeting, council accepted the conveyance of real property by the Bay City County Club to the city of Bay City.
The Bay City Country Club desired to convey the fee title ownership of its land to the City. In exchange, they would like the City to lease it back to them for a term of 40 years.
Council member Bill Cornman questioned if the city would be liable for debt left by the country club if the business fails. City attorney Ann Marie Odefey said the city would not be liable for the debts left by the country club if that was to happen.
A representative for the country club said the country club is currently $20,000 in debt at this moment.
Council is also expected to approve a city of Bay City public comment guide for council meetings and acknowledge new House Bill #2840.
House Bill 2840 by Representative Terry Canales (D – Edinburg) was effective date of Sept. 1. The bill amends the Texas Open Meetings Act to provide that “a governmental body shall allow each member of the public who desires to address the body regarding an item on an agenda for an open meeting of the body to address the body regarding the item at the meeting before or during the body’s consideration of the item.”
Before the passage of the bill, the public had only the right to observe, rather than speak at, an open meeting of a governmental body.
A governmental body may adopt reasonable rules concerning the public’s right to speak at an open meeting. Id. § 551.007(c). The rules may include how long the person can address the governmental body on a given item. If the person addressing the governmental body needs a translator, the governmental body is required to allow at least twice the normal amount of time for the non-English speaker to address the body. Id. § 551.007(d).
The governmental body may decide to allow the public to ask questions about items not on the agenda. If the governmental body allows the public to ask questions about items not on the agenda, the governmental body can still apply reasonable rules regarding the number, frequency, and length of presentation, but it cannot discriminate against speakers. The governmental body will not be able to deliberate on any item that is not on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.