Holy Cross Catholic School gets new principal
Since the fall of 1940 Holy Cross Catholic School has remained a cornerstone in the educational advancement of children in Bay City.
Nearing its 80th year the school now welcomes a new Principal to the staff with Angela Kupcho joining the team.
Bringing a lifetime of experience to the table, Kupcho is excited to now be leading the way for Holy Cross Catholic School.
“I am here to support my teachers, my students and staff in every way,” says new Principal Angela Kupcho.
“I would like them to think of me as their shield to the outside world while they are in school and that I will always be on their side to defend them,”
“We have a great group of teachers and I also have an amazing staff as well as students,”
“At the beginning of each school day, our students gather in the cafeteria before breakfast and take over,”
“This allows them the opportunity to start the day in prayer and lead the rest of the students in reciting the Our Father prayer together,” said Kupcho.
She enjoys the new position as Principal and has found a place in her office for her favorite framed quote, “Children are always the only future the human race has; teach them well.”
Under the academic helm of Principal Kupcho and the spiritual direction of Father Korenek, Holy Cross Catholic School continues to flourish as a vibrant Catholic community offering a strong spiritual foundation with high academic standards.
Every grade attends Music, Art, Spanish, Physical Education, Religion, Computer Lab and more.
The classes are small and go from PreK-3 to 5th grade with all core teachers certified.
The school is fully accredited by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops Education Department (TCCBED) and the TEPS Accreditation Commission.
Holy Cross Catholic School has been on the forefront of religious education for students in Bay City since the fall of 1941when under the direction of the Reverend George Elmendorf and two Benedictine Oblate Sisters from England, started the school and were then succeeded in the fall of 1941 by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament of Victoria.
After moving to the current location in 1950, under the direction of Monsignor Martin, a new church, rectory, convent and school were built which originally included grades first through eighth, until the junior high school classes discontinued in 1966.
The school was fully accredited by the Texas Educational Agency in 1968 and in 1971 a half-day kindergarten was added to the program.
Additionally, during the tenure of Monsignor Martin, a fully equipped library, refectory and all purpose room were added to the school.
During the pastorate of Father Sonnier, a full size gym was built in 1987 and two additional classrooms housing the upper grades were also added to the school a few years later.
In 2009, after the last of the Sisters left the school, Stephanie Kucera became the first lay principal and remained at the school for five years.
In 2012, Father Greg Korenek came to Holy Cross and soon after Inez Kucera joined Holy Cross as principal of the school in 2014.
In the Fall of 2015, half-day and full-day PreK-3 was offered and in the Spring of 2018 the last 6th grade class graduated.
Founded to assist parents in the education and spiritual formation of children in the spirit of Christian love, respect and responsibility, Holy Cross Catholic School believes the primary purpose of Christian education is based on building the Christian family, while striving for academic excellence.
Holy Cross Catholic School is now a PreK-3 through 5th grade campus that continues to thrive within the community.
Holy Cross Catholic School is located at 2001 Katy Avenue in Bay City.
If you would like more information, are interested in enrolling your child or would like to tour the school, contact Angela Kupcho at (979) 245-5632.
You may also visit the school’s website at www.bcholycrossschool.org or find them on Facebook: Holy Cross Catholic School - Bay City.
