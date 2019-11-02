MCSO looks into incident serving warrant
Matagorda County Sheriff’s authorities are still investigating a situation over an arrest of a felony warrant suspect that resulted in the discharging of a weapon by a deputy.
On Sunday, Oct. 27, deputies were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant in the 11,000 block of FM 457 against Warren Blake Moody.
According to Lt. James Orr with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office, Moody fought with deputies and eventually was handcuffed and placed in the back seat of a patrol unit.
Orr said that Moody acquired a pistol while in custody and a warning shot was fired by a Matagorda County Sheriff’s official through the back window of the patrol vehicle. Moody was given verbal commands to drop the weapon and dropped the pistol and was taken to jail.
Moody was booked into the Matagorda County Jail on aggravated assault against a public servant, burglary of a building, and burglary of a habitation and resist arrest search or transport charges. Moody is being held in lieu of bonds totally $165,000.
