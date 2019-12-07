City calls meeting to review applications
Of the 26 applicants that have filed for the Bay City city manager position, only five meet the minimum requirements as set by city council members.
Bay City Human Resources Director Rhonda Clegg reported that consultants SGR have received 26 applications for the position. The application deadline for the position is Friday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.
Council has called a special meeting for Thursday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. to meet with the SGR representative to discuss the applicants and interview strategies.
Bay City voters approved the city manager form of government in the May 2019 election.
Richard Morton currently serves as interim city manager after being hired to the position Aug. 22.
Morton is a 1987 graduate of Texas A&M University and served as city manager for the city of Odessa from 2002 to 2017.
Morton began work with the city of Bay City Sept. 1 and works for the city under contract and is not considered a full-time city employee at this time.
According to the SGR’s employment process for the permanent city manager for Bay City, the starting salary range for this position in Bay City is $145,000 to $170,000 depending on qualifications and experience.
The city provides a benefits package that includes a car allowance, phone/data allowance, paid professional dues/development expenses, comprehensive medical coverage, life insurance, retirement (TMRS at 5%:2 to 1 with 5-year vesting) and paid leave (vacation, sick, and holidays).
According to SGR’s website posting of the position, the city council is committed to developing and enhancing the long-term prosperity, sustainability, and health of this unique and welcoming community, which recently adopted the council-manager form of government.
The city manager is the chief administrative and executive officer of the city and is responsible for all day-to-day operations of the organization and its 157-member workforce. The city’s FY 2019-20 combined budget is $26.5 million, and the ad valorem tax rate is $0.6550 per $100 of appraised value.
In a May 2019 special city charter election, Bay City voters chose to replace the city’s strong mayor-council form of government with the council-manager form of government. The new city manager must possess the knowledge, skills, ability, and experience to ensure a smooth transition to the new form of government.
If the City is to realize its full potential as a council-manager government, its new city manager should be a skilled governance coach who ensures both elected officials and appointed officials stay within the functional lanes assigned to them by the city charter. Setting a new tone and preparing the organization for cultural transformation is critically important.
The selected candidate must take the city’s talented workforce to the next performance level, creating a culture of excellence, employing best practices, and promoting continuous improvement. An immediate priority for the incoming city manager will be identifying organizational, staffing, policy, and funding issues which hinder city progress and limit day-to-day performance.
The new city manager will be tasked with significantly improving Bay City’s image and regional competitiveness, beautifying commercial corridors, addressing major transportation issues such as the Nile Valley Drive closure, reducing flooding through major drainage improvements, aggressively revitalizing blighted neighborhoods, stimulating new housing construction at every economic level, redeveloping downtown, and setting the stage for renewed population growth.
The selected candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business administration, or a related field from an accredited college or university. A master’s degree is preferred. At least eight years of progressively responsible municipal government operations experience as a city manager in a city of at least 10,000 population or Assistant City Manager in a city of at least 20,000 population, is required.
Natural disaster training is also required. Tropical storm, flood and FEMA experience is highly desirable. The city manager shall be required to establish residency within the city’s corporate limits or extraterritorial jurisdiction within 12 months of the date of hire and maintain residency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.