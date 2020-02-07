Cloud praises Senate’s vote on articles

The Republican-led Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump 52-48 on charges of abuse of power and 53-47 on obstruction of Congress and U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud believes the vote will put an end to “months that Washington has wasted American taxpayer dollars, putting politics above the needs of the country.”
The Democrat-led House of Representatives approved the articles of impeachment Dec. 18 charging Trump with pressuring Ukraine to smear a potential White House rival in Joe Biden.
Trump now becomes the first impeached president to see re-election to office.
The decision Wednesday puts an end to a four-month battle that was fought entirely along party lines.
Cloud said the decision by the Senate was the right decision for the country.
“Today, the Senate rightfully voted to acquit President Trump, finally ending the prolonged impeachment charade. The partisan effort to impeach the president began long before Speaker Pelosi initiated the impeachment inquiry of President Trump’s call with President Zelensky,” Cloud said.“For months, Washington has wasted American taxpayer dollars, putting politics above the needs of the country. It’s past time for Congress to get things done for the American people so that we can move forward as a nation. I’ll continue to work on to ensure effective representation for our district and to move the ball forward on issues of real importance to you here in our part of Texas.”
Cloud also praised Trump’s State of the Union address saying the country is “headed to an even brighter future.”
Cloud said last year, President Trump promised to improve the country’s track record when it came to trade, prescription drug pricing, immigration, and an America-first foreign policy. A year later, he’s delivering: He recently signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement into law, boosted southern border wall funding, and placed America first in foreign policy decisions.
“Our country has made tremendous gains in terms of international trade, energy dominance, our national security, and a booming economy that are uplifting and providing opportunities for middle class families,” Cloud said. “I especially appreciated President Trump’s message acknowledging our unique place in history and challenging us to continue to work toward an even brighter future. I look forward to continuing our work and doing my best to serve the people south of Texas well.”
