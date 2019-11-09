County disciplines deputies over shooting during arrest
Matagorda County Sheriff’s officials have completed an internal investigation in an officer-involved shooting incident that resulted in a shot being fired through the back of a patrol vehicle Oct. 25.
According to a statement released by the sheriff’s department, the investigation determined that policy violations had occurred and the officers involved have been disciplined in regards to the case.
The sheriff’s department did not reveal the extent of the disciplined measures or what deputies were disciplined over the issue.
Initial reports over the incident indicated that deputies went to a resident at 11912 FM 457 Cedar Lane to serve a felony arrest warrant on William Blake Moody. According to the report, Moody fought with deputies and at one point during the fight picked up a deputy’s Taser that had fallen to the ground and fired the Taser shocking deputy Tyler Garza.
“After an extensive struggle, Moody was finally secured in handcuffs and placed in the back seat of a patrol truck,” stated the statement. “Moody was double handcuffed in the back due to his size. Moody was able to manipulate the window of the cage in the patrol truck and reached in the front seat where a spare deputy’s pistol was hanging in a shoulder holster.”
According to the report, when Moody was able to gain access to the pistol, a “standoff of sorts took place.”
The report indicated that Capt. Frank Craft arrived on the scene as well as several other deputies. Craft gave numerous commands for Moody to drop the weapon and had positioned his patrol vehicle to the rear of the vehicle that Moody was in.
“Capt. Craft again gave commands for Moody to drop the weapon which he did not comply,” the report stated. “The back driver’s side door was open and deputies could see Moody inside the vehicle. Capt. Craft fired one shot into the left side of the back window of the patrol vehicle that Moody was sitting in.”
Moody immediately dropped the weapon onto the floor of the patrol truck and was at that point disarmed without being harmed.
