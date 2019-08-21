Two drownings mar weekend before school
Matagorda County suffered from two more drowning incidents this past weekend.
According to Steve D. Lightfoot, press office manager for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, on Saturday, Aug. 17 at approximately 2:45 p.m., a 46-year-old man fell overboard when the boat he was in was struck by a wake.
Lightfoot said the victim never resurfaced after entering the water. Texas Game Wardens recovered his body a few hours later.
A second drowning occurred in Sargent this weekend.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the Caney Creek Bridge on CR 286 Chambliss Road in reference to a body floating in the creek. A father and son were boating on the creek when they discovered the body and called the sheriff’s office.
Matagorda County Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Randy Worthey and Patrol Sgt. Jesse Barrera borrowed a boat and drove down the creek to recover the body.
The victim was identified as Tyler Ray Stahlecker, 63, of Sargent.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Jason Sanders arrived on the scene and performed an inquest and an autopsy was ordered.
The case is still under investigation by the sheriff’s department.
