Police seeking info on rash of burglaries
Bay City Police are searching for information on a recent rash of burglaries to resale shops in the area. Three local Bay City resale shops have been burglarized recently and police are seeking any information on these cases and are seeing if the three cases are related.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Twice as Nice was reported to be burglarized. According to police reports, the business had been ransacked and an old analog-style cash register with some loose change was taken from the business.
On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Funky Monkey was reported to be have burglarized. Incident reports indicate the business was ransacked and several items including television, a PlayStation, assorted purses, wallets, jewelry and perfumes were reportedly as stolen. The business also reported an undisclosed amount of cash was also taken from the business.
Also on Wednesday, Sept. 4, Classy Peacock was reportedly burglarized. The burglary is believed to have occurred Sept. 2-4. According to incident reports, the business was ransacked and a laptop was taken along with assorted jewelry, purses and wallets.
Police report they have some leads in the cases but not much to go on at this time.
“We could definitely use the public’s help on these cases,” said Bay City Police Public Information Officer Lt. Irene Kjergaard.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bay City Police Department and ask to speak with Cpl. Galvan.
