Chamber banquet to honor  man, woman of year in area

The Bay City Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 97th Annual Awards Banquet on Thursday, Jan. 16th from 6-9 p.m. at the Bay City Civic Center.
This banquet is put on to showcase the hard work that the community, volunteers and organizations have done this past year.
A social will kick off the banquet and will allow guests to mingle with each other for an hour before the dinner starts at 7 p.m. The dinner will be catered from K2 and after dinner the awards ceremony will begin.
The awards being presented this year are Bay City Chamber Man and Woman of the Year, Student of the Year and Educator of the Year. According to Bay City Chamber of Commerce President, Mitch Thames, these awards are used to, “highlight the hard work of all of those folks for years and years of service.”
The Bay City Chamber of Commerce has also partnered with the Sargent Chamber as well as the Matagorda Chamber and these chambers will also be presenting their own Man and Woman of the Year awards.
Bay City ISD and Van Vleck ISD will each be awarded a Student of the Year award as well as an Educator of the Year Award. Matagorda ISD will have the opportunity to recognize their Educator of the Year and for the first time Tidehaven will be able to recognize their Educator and Student of the Year as well.
Last year, Tim Powell was named Man of the Year and Marilyn Sitz was named Woman of the Year at the 96th Annual Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Banquet held Thursday night at the Bay City Civic Center.
Both were honored for their true leadership abilities as shown in Matagorda County.
“The name Man and Woman and the Year is a bit deceiving, you might think with these titles it would be a person that has been outstanding during the single year,” said Heather Hillard, board chairman for the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. “That is not the tradition for our Man and Woman of the Year, in the past our Man and Woman of the year has been someone that has contributed to the betterment of the community for many years, not a single year. It has been someone who is a leader in many organizations.
“Our past winners have been the true leaders for all of Matagorda County, it is someone who has been active in our community as well as other communities in our county,” Hillard said. “Matagorda County is a special place with many deserving people. We have true leaders everywhere doing amazing things.”
Mitch Thames is looking forward to this event, saying it’s a, “Great evening of coming together and celebrating 2019, which was a great year for both the chamber and the community.”
