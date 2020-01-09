Downtown area preps for CamoFest

Downtown Bay City will be the setting of the 5th Annual Wild Game and Wine Camofest, a festival honoring Bay City native and renowned painter, Forrest Clemenger Bess, who received commendation for creating camouflage while serving in the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II.
The festival will take place on Saturday, Jan.25 and will run from 2-10 p.m. There will be booths set up all along the streets selling wine, beer, food, a Wild Game and Wine Food Camp, food trucks and live music will all be taking place downtown.
Compared to the festivals from previous years, this one is preparing to be even larger.
“This year we are combining the Wolf Moon Concert with Camofest, making it a larger festival into the night,” says Shelly Story, Manager of Bay City Main Street Program. “We have more wineries and cooks signed up. We have five bands scheduled to play throughout the event.”
This event is free to the public with wine, food, and beer being available to purchase by using Camofest Cash or specialty packages.
Camofest Cash is sold in $1 increments and is used for single wine tastings, purchase of beer, soft drinks and Camofest merchandise. For vendors, food trucks and wine by the glass or bottle, cash or credit cards are used. There are two packages available for purchase: Texas Grand Slam and Wild Game and Wine Food Camp.
The Texas Grand Slam is $50 and must be purchased online with ticket sales closing once all the tickets are sold out or at midnight on Jan. 17. It includes one Camofest collapsible wine glass or commemorative beer mug, $10 in Camofest Cash, and one entry into the Wild Game Food Camp.
The Wild Game and Wine Food Camp packages are $15 and include a limited wristband that allows one entry into the Wild Game Food Camp, which is where “cooking guides” will showcase locally caught wild game, fish or fowl and other delicious dishes.
The entry allows you to taste each wild game offering while supplies last. This package can be purchased online or at the festival.
Online sales end at midnight on Jan. 17 but Camofest Cash and Camofest Food Camp wristbands can all be purchased at the festival.
Online purchases can be picked up at the Will Call tent at the festival or from Jan. 13-20, Monday through Friday, at 1112 7th Street, Bay City from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2-4 pm.
For more information, contact Story at 979-245-8081 or at sstroy@cityofbaycity.org.
