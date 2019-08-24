District oversees schematic design for elementary school
City presents DeLoach statue for new stadium
Jeffrey Floyd, the director of design for Claycomb Associates, Architects presented the schematic design for the new Linnie Roberts Elementary School during the Monday, Aug 19 regular school board meeting.
“When we planned this, we wanted to make sure that the front door oriented towards the main road, well we actually had traffic from two main roads, so we rotated the building so that it faced the corner of the site and brought in the ‘Parent Drive’ off Hiram Brandon Drive with parent stacking in front, roughly 55 cars in single line stacked,” Floyd said.
With the front door up front facing the corner and marquee sign in the corner, as traffic comes by they’ll have access to the new marquee up front and then off of Thompson Drive there will be the bus loop.
“We wanted to pull that (bus loop) to the back of the building and try to get a lot of that parking out of the view of the front of the campus,” Floyd continued. “First rule of school planning is to separate the parents and the buses and ideally if you can put the staff within the bus area that separates again from the front and parents, when the teachers are trying to arrive and the parents are trying to drop off at the same time,” Floyd said.
Right now there is a plan to have 23 parking spots in the front and the teacher parking lot has 74 parking spots in the back.
“We’re trying to preserve a lot of the trees, the general idea is that we’re preserving many of the big trees that are along the perimeter of the property,” Floyd mentioned.
“We also have allocated a large area of this property to be available for future district use, as we looked at it we realized that we could take up half the site, it’s very generous for an elementary site. As opposed to sitting it right in the middle and not being able to reuse that existing property for something else in the future, we wanted to preserve that as much as possible to give the district the ability to use that in the future,” Floyd said.
Right off the front door there is a similar secure entry vestibule as are at Bay City Junior High and Tenie Holmes.
“You have doors at the front entry, you enter through these first doors unlocked, the second doors are locked, then you have a check in window. You get your driver’s license ran and get your badge and everything before you’re allowed access into the rest of the building.
The gymnasium is set to be equipped with 250 bleacher seats in that space. Off the gymnasium there is a stage that is shared between the cafeteria and the gymnasium. The cafeteria side will be open with stage curtains, on the gym side there will be a folding partition that will close off the space, similar to an acoustical panel system that would be seen at a convention center that will separate the large rooms.
“The idea is that you can put seats on the floor in the gym and use the bleachers and use the stage for larger assemblies and for smaller assemblies you can use the cafeteria space.
“What we’ve done here in this plan, we have the main spine and kind of have your more public functions on one side and then you more academic functions on the opposite side.
There are a total of six classrooms, one intervention classroom and a science classroom on the first floor and second floor in the front wing. There are also a total of six classrooms, and a science classroom on the first floor and second floor in the back wing. There is a PASS classroom on the first floor of the back wing and directly above that on the second floor is the art room.
Also in the back wing on the first floor there are two life skills classrooms, an inclusion space, instructional coach space, motor lab and DIAG speech offices.
“What we wanted to do for the life skills kids was provide a way out, the corridor is going straight out to the bus drive so that they can bring the kids straight into that area and have easy access for loading and unloading, but they’re still integrated close to the commons and within the classroom wing,” said Floyd.
The media center will be at the front of the school on the second floor with an open concept. There is also an elevator close to the media center and admin.
“So schedule wise, we’re trying to get you in by August 2021, design work is pretty much just about done. It’s just now finishing up any additional conversations, any comments that you see about any tweaks needed,” Francis Zordilla a representative of Claycomb Associates, Architects mentioned.
Superintendent Dr. Marshall Scott, III questioned Floyd about which month the building would be turned over to the school district and voiced “we have to have the building no later than June.”
Trustee Trent Tinnin made a motion to approve the schematic design for the new Linnie Roberts Elementary School for Claycomb Associates, Architects to move into the design development phase, which was seconded by trustee James Scardami.
Heidi Martinez, manager of the tourism department for the City of Bay City and Mayor Robert K. Nelson spoke about wanting to place the Joe DeLoach statue at the new Bay City High School football stadium.
“Before we get started, what we wanted to do was definitely apologize concerning the Joe DeLoach statue, for any issues that we may have caused, if anyone has been offended that was not our intention,” Martinez said.
In 2016 then Bay City Mayor Mark Bricker made a decision to honor Joe DeLoach, an athlete from Bay City High School by commissioning a bronze statue in his honor for his achievements in the Olympic Games winning the gold medal.
“We do believe that it was a great idea in theory to have this statue commissioned, we obviously wanted to have more input from our citizens also where it should be located before it was commissioned. Initially it was our desire to have it placed at the Bay City High School football stadium, however over time there was a lot of controversy over where the statue was going to be placed,” Martinez said.
“We have spoke to Joe DeLoach personally several times and we have asked him where he thought and where he wanted his statue placed, after all it is to honor him and all of his achievements. He told us that it was his desire, always has been to have it placed at the Bay City High School football stadium, especially whenever he heard that there was going to be a new stadium built in Bay City ISD,” Martinez said.
“On behalf of Joe DeLoach and the city, we are approaching the school board today asking you if there’s a possibility to place this statue at the new stadium, we obviously believe that it would be a great thing to have this statue at the stadium for several reasons. We understand that construction has already begun and we do apologize for coming to you so late in the game, but if there is any way that we can have this statue placed at the new stadium, we would be very grateful and it would end the controversy that we have experienced, definitely honor Joe DeLoach and find his final resting place where he first began at Bay City High School,” Martinez said.
“We believe that the high school stadium is a great choice for many reasons, most importantly this is where he got his start in athletics, it’s also something that will be seen by everyone that comes to the stadium, not just for the games, including football and soccer, but also the families who are coming to watch their kids graduate. We will have a lot of out of town guests that know that this is one of our high school students that has accomplished a gold medal and it’s also a beautiful piece that’s been crafted by a world famous sculptor named Sandra Vansant out of Oklahoma,” Martinez said.
“This shows our young students and athletes alike that with hard work and commitment and the dedication that it takes, that they can accomplish anything that they set their mind to,” Martinez said.
“We can’t make a decision on this tonight, but we will take this into consideration and you know we’re building this beautiful stadium and as far as I’m concerned this would be the perfect ornament to put on that stadium,” mentioned trustee Bob Klepac.
