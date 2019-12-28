Candidates set for March primaries

Several key county positions will be at stake with the upcoming March 3 primary elections.
Early voting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Feb. 28.
The upcoming primary elections are set with candidates in both the Republican and Democratic side of the ballot.
The following is a breakdown of the primary elections:
County Attorney
On the Republican side of the ballot, Jennifer Chau has filed to fill the seat being vacated by Denise Fortenberry. The Palacios resident lists her occupation as attorney.
Matagorda County Sheriff
In what might turn out to be the most heated election in the primary, incumbent Frank “Skipper” Osborne will face the challenge of William “Bill” Orton for the post.
“Morale is high in the sheriff’s department,” Osborne said. “During my seven years of serving, our department has enjoyed a professional, ethical and friendly atmosphere. We have applied for and received many grants to help us stay within our budget. Also, in the budget for 2020, we will be able to add two new deputies to our department – this is the first increase in per-sonnel in 20 years.”
Osborne has 20 plus years of experience in law enforcement including the last seven serving as the sheriff of Matagorda County.
Orton, a certified Master Peace Officer, was named the 2018/2019 Constable of
the Year by the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas. He has
served as the Precinct 6 Constable since being elected in 2016. He will leave his
post as Constable at the end of his current term. This allows him to run for Sheriff.
“It is my hope to be elected by the citizens of Matagorda County in the March 3
Primary and again in the November 2020 General Election,” said Orton. “It’s been
the greatest honor of my career to serve as a Constable here in Matagorda
County. I want to continue my service by leading the Sheriff’s Office. I know I will
move the Sheriff’s office forward with my leadership to the betterment of all
Matagorda County. That means better training for employees at Sheriff’s Office.
That means reducing employee turnover and making sure we have higher
professional standards for those hired to protect and serve.”
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Becky Barrett Cook has filed for the Republican nomination for the position.
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Incumbent Gary Graham will face the challenge Edward “Bubba” Cook in the Re-publican primary for the position.
Graham has also been working with local citizens and county officials to stop the “sneaky train” from coming into Matagorda County. This train would hinder traffic considerably in several areas of Precinct One with a 1.4 mile train crossing through up to 14 times a day. Drainage has also been an issue with devastating flooding in the last few years, he continues to work with the drainage district and constituents to do whatever is possible to help drainage.
“My first term has been filled with many challenges, and I have worked hard to try and address them,” Graham said. “Hurricane Harvey caused major damage to homes, roads and river banks in Precinct One. I have been working with the General Land Office, FEMA, LCRA and our State and Federal representatives in order to obtain funding to address these issues.”
Cook’s campaign platform includes an open door policy and to be responsive to the needs of the taxpayers in a timely manner, develop a collaborative relationship within the community, establish goals for the Precinct 1 Commissioners office while cultivating a shared vision through accountability and transparency, supporting safer neighborhoods by empowering our first responders, and to partner regionally where necessary and ensure improved mobility for Precinct 1.
County Commissioner Precinct 3
On the Republican side of the ballot, five candidates have filed to fill the seat being vacated by James Gibson.
Ruben Gonzales, Steven Johnson, Troy Shimek, Dennis Eugene Smith and Johnny Tran have all filed for the Republican nomination for the position.
On the Democratic side of the ballot, Gregory Seaman has filed for the nomination from his party for the position.
County Constable Precinct 1
In the race for this post, three Republicans have filed for the nomination of the party.
Doug Schoppe, Gordon Sorey and Keith Sullivan have all filed for the nomination from the Re-publican party.
County Constable Precinct 2
Keith Sullivan has filed on the Republican side of the ticket for the post.
County Constable Precinct 3
Incumbent Jesse Alvarez Jr. has filed for re-election to the post on the Democratic side of the ticket.
County Constable Precinct 4
Incumbent Pedro “Pete” Medina Sr. has filed for re-election and will be opposed by David Miles, who has filed on the Republican side of the ticket for the post.
County Constable Precinct 6
Ricky Bort has filed on the Republican side of the ticket for the post.
District Judge 130th Judicial District
Denise Fortenberry has filed for the post and is seeking the Republican nomination to the posi-tion.
In 2012, Fortenberry was elected Matagorda County Attorney and has worked diligently for the citi-zens of Matagorda County. Fortenberry has increased collaboration between CASA, CPS and appointed attorneys to get children out of foster care sooner. Fortenberry implemented a process to hold domes-tic violence perpetrators accountable by enforcing fines and mandated counseling sessions. Working with environmental health, law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office, Fortenberry was also instrumental in creating an environmental prosecution unit to better serve Matagorda County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.