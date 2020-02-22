Affidavit reveals mom left children to visit bar

According to the arrest affidavit, the mother of a seven-year-old bedridden child left her children alone so that she could visit a local bar on the night of her daughter’s death.
The affidavit reveals that Lauren Dean, 26, left her three children alone Jan. 30 to go to Shade’s Bar in Bay City.
According to reports, a witness at the apartment complex located in the 2200 block of Bordeaux called Child Protective Services the previous night and asked for a welfare check on the kids after they were left alone so Dean could allegedly visit the bar.
Bay City Police visited the family’s apartment the following day to perform a CPS referral welfare check. After Dean invited an officer to show them her children were fine, the officer found Jordynn Barrera dead in her bed.
Barrera was non-communicative and had Down Syndrome and Cerebral Palsy and was on a feeding tube.
Bay City Police were dispatched to the apartment located in the 2200 block of Bordeaux in Bay City Jan. 31 at 2:36 p.m. in reference to a welfare check.
Police searched the residence and found the seven-year old dead inside the residence along with Dean, her mother. According to police reports, the seven-year-old was bed-ridden due to medical conditions.
Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators worked together at the scene gathering evidence. Two other siblings ages, five and three months were also living at the home.
The other children living in the residence were removed from the home and the case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to call Detective Stephen Lunsford or Detective Reyna Perez at 979-245-8500.
