Sliva, Weathers earn spots on Port Authority Board
Joey Sliva outlasted Donald Simons for the Port Authority Commissioner Position 1 during last Tuesday’s general election.
Sliva garnered 1,355 or 67.05 percent of the vote while Simons gained 666 or 32.95 percent of the final vote tally. When the early numbers were released, Sliva held a 530 to 240 lead over Simons
Lee Weathers also was elected to the Port Authority Commissioner Position 4. Weathers was running unopposed for the post.
The Port of Bay City Authority of Matagorda County, Texas held a joint election with Matagorda. The Port Authority election elected one Port Commissioners to position Three (3) and one Commissioner to position four (4).
Position Three (3) will be an at large position and position Four (4) will require a qualified candidate to currently reside in Matagorda County Commissioner’s precinct 4, as it existed on August 28, 1967.
The port facility consists of approximately 300 acres land available for industrial development, and a terminal in a turning basin with a modern concrete dock, a metal shed located on the dock, and a liquid cargo dock. The Colorado River Channel leading to the POBCA port facility is approximately 200 feet in width with an average depth of 12 feet.
Matagorda Harbor is located on the Intracoastal Waterway at Texas mile 440, near superb bay and offshore fishing locations. The facility provides slips for approximately 260 pleasure boats, with limited slips and bulkhead space available for transient boats. There are four paved boat ramps open to the public, and 26 RV spaces available to boat slip patrons. There is short-term commercial dockage available for crew changes and loading of supplies for commercial barge traffic.
The Port of Bay City Authority operates Matagorda Harbor. Matagorda Harbor opened in 1990 as part of the Mouth of the Colorado River Project, a joint project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Port of Bay City Authority.
