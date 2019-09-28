Dance your way through time at Home Front event
Step back in time on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Palacios Pavilion by attending the first-ever “Home Front Dinner and Dance.”
This World War 2 themed event starts at 6 p.m. and includes a dinner, a show, as well as a dance. Everything for the evening will appear as though it came right out of the 1940’s, with dinner consisting of chicken a la king and a wedge salad and swing dancers kicking off the dancing for the evening.
While the guests are dining, they will also get to enjoy a play based off of real events and local stories from this time period.
Lindsey Backen, the writer and director of the play, says the purpose of this event is to, “honor our community’s past and the local men and women who served in WWII and to provide a unique experience for the locals.”
Sharon Trainer is catering the dinner and Katie Hutto is helping with research and decorations for the evening.
Tickets are $50 a person and are on sale until Sept. 30. To make a reservation for this event you can call 361-554-3122 or email lindseybacken@gmail.com.
Tickets can also be purchased in person by visiting Lindsey Backen at the Palacios Library or by visiting Sharon Trainer at the Palacios Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.