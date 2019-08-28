Pair arrested on drug charges
Bay City Police arrested two suspects after the pair was caught selling Ecstasy (MDMA) in Bay City and Matagorda County.
Police arrested Krystal Belcher and Sidni Randon and charged them with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and Randon faces an additional charge for possession of a controlled substance.
On Aug. 21, narcotics investigators with the Bay City Police Department and the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office arrested the pair. An investigation was conducted where the suspects were found to be selling ecstasy in the county.
Bay City Police called out Matagorda County Sheriff’s Sgt. M. Tilley and his K9 Hansel to assist the department in a search of the vehicle. K9 Hansel gave a positive alert to the vehicle and when the vehicle was searched the methamphetamine and ecstasy was recovered and the felony arrests were made.
After the arrest, 48 tablets of ecstasy (9.4 grams) were recovered and tested positive for MDMA. Randon faced the additional charge since meth was found in her possession.
