Trunk or Treat set for library Oct. 26
A “Trunk or Treat” event will be hosted for the first time at the Bay City Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5-7 p.m.
Admission is free to the public and there will be a trunk decorating contest as well as a costume contest, which both take place starting at 6 p.m. If someone is wishing to host its own “trunk” there is a $5 entry fee.
Bay City Public Library partnered with the Facebook group “Mommy and Me Playdates,” which is organized by Patricia Amezquita, to host this event.
“Patricia approached me with the great idea of a Trunk of Treat event, and I knew it would be a great way to expand the event to serve more community members,” says Samantha Denbow, the Bay City Public Library Director.
The purpose of the $5 entry fee is to help “kickoff the monthly playdates at the library.” After this event, the goal is for both groups to work together and host monthly playdates at the Library that will include crafts and activities for children and their caregivers. “
The goal is to be able to raise enough at the Trunk or Treat to offer the first three events at no cost,” said Denbow.
If someone is hosting a trunk, they will be in charge of setting up the trunk of their car or truck with games, candy, prizes, etc. and they are also encouraged to decorate their trunks with any family friendly theme.
“They become the stops for the event,” said Denbow. “Instead of door-to-door, ‘treaters’ will go trunk-to-trunk.”
The last day to register to host a trunk is Oct. 25. For more information call 979-245-6931 or email library@cityofbaycity.org.
