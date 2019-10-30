County residents speak out on proposed rail line
One Matagorda County resident spoke out at the Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District meeting to express his disapproval of the proposed rail line that may cross through the county.
Jim Parmer, owner of Hickory Bayou Ranch in Matagorda County, said his ranch borders Linnville Bayou. This bayou would be bisected by one of the proposed routes.
Parmer said this route would adversely affect the rich lowland wildlife area that includes nesting eagles, alligators, deer and ducks.
“The activities of the Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District have recently come to my attention,” Parmer said. “This group proposes a short line rail system from Freeport to Rosenberg utilizing land and assets not owned by this private group. The purported economic value is for the group’s own economic benefit.
“All the information that I have seen boasts of economic value for Brazoria and Fort Bend County,” Parmer said.
Parmer was referring to a rail line route that runs through Matagorda County.
“This route would destroy the economic value of my family property, Hickory Bayou Ranch, west of Linnville Bayou,” Parmer said. “As you know, Linnville Bayou and the surrounding lands offer an array of wildlife, including eagles, alligators, ducks, and much more.
“Further, this is a very sensitive flood plain which will easily be compromised by rail beds and the accompanying rail activities. In short, this sensitive natural area will be destroyed by this project,” Parmer said. “The Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District touts various alleged potential economic benefits without ever acknowledging the real economic harm directly relating to the project. I will lose my active hunting and cattle businesses, as well as significant land value; the proposed route goes directly through my home and farm buildings.”
Parmer said that if the proposed rail line goes through, both Matagorda and Brazoria counties would suffer loss of wildlife and conservation area.
“For the record: My hunting business is not for sale; my ranching business is not for sale; and my land is not for sale,” Parmer said. “I respectfully ask Matagorda County commissioners to help thwart this assault on the lands of Matagorda County.”
A coalition formed by residents of Matagorda and Wharton counties are planning to attend the next public meeting of the Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District meeting to discuss the proposed rail line that may run through Matagorda County.
“I am respectfully informing (Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District) that members of our coalition will be asking questions in all public meetings involving the Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District during the body’s discussion of the agenda item,” said Louis Peter.
Peter said a recent House Bill 2884 allows the public to address public officials on posted agenda items and not just during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“Our intent is to understand, not disrupt, that is why I have chosen to inform you in advance,” Peter said. “We do not want the B-FB rail board directors surprised when we raise our hand and asked to be recognized during agenda item discussions. Denying our right to address the rail board will be a violation of state law.”
The Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District was planning on hosting public briefings on Nov. 12 at the Heritage Hall in West Columbia and Nov. 13 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg. These meetings have been postponed.
Louis said these would be opportunities for landowners to give their opinions of this project. These may be the only meetings specifically designed for public comment before the “preferred corridor” is chosen and the potential routes are sent to the Federal Surface Transportation Board for review and approval.
