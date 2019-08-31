Coast Guard rescues three from Matagorda
The U.S. Coast Guard out of Corpus Christi had to rescue three fishermen from a disabled shrimp fishing boat near Matagorda Monday, Aug. 26.
According to Coast Guard reports, the fishermen notified the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi that their boat was beginning to take on water.
The fishermen reportedly used a cell phone to inform authorities that they would be abandoning the boat. Coast Guard officials instructed the fishermen to light a flare to make sure that the response boat could easily find them.
The disabled shrimping boat was two miles from the Matagorda jetties when the distressed call was made to authorities. Coast Guard dispatched a Station Port O’Connor response boat crew to the scene.
Once the response boat arrived on the scene, they were able to pull the fishermen from the water and brought them safely to Station Port O’Connor.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
According to Coast Guard reports, the boat is partially sunk and remains in Matagorda Bay approximately 300 yards off shore. The owner of the boat has reportedly made salvage arrangement and area boaters should be warned of the sunken boat in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.