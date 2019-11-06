Accident claims life of woman on Hwy. 35
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated Monday a vehicle fatality collision in Matagorda County that occurred northeast of Blessing on SH 35.
The preliminary information indicates at approximately 12:05 p.m., a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado traveled into the northbound lane of FM 35, striking a 2016 Jeep Cherokee head-on.
Jessica Surritt, 36, of Blessing, was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet. Matagorada County EMS transported her to Matagorda Regional Hospital in Bay City. Surritt was pronounced (at the hospital) by the Matagorda Regional Hospital staff.
The driver of the Jeep was identified as Trey Rouchon, 24, of Van Vleck. The passenger of the Jeep was identified as, Crystal Brinkley, 28, of Van Vleck. Both were transported by Matagorda County EMS to Matagorda Regional Hospital in Bay City for their injuries.
This crash remains under investigation, and further details are not available at this time.
