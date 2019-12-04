County OKs funding for Palacios Library
Matagorda County Commissioners approved a contract between the county and Palacios Library, Inc. to assume the function of a county-free library and furnish library services to residents.
The decision was made during Monday’s regular meeting of commissioner’s court.
The contract will go into effect Jan. 1, 2020 and run through Dec. 31, 2021. Through this agreement, the county agrees to make quarterly installments to the library that may only be used for library operating expenses and not for any capital expenditures or expenditures for library media.
“This is an annual contract that went through the budget process and was approved,” said Matagorda County Judge Pro-Tem Kent Pollard.
Also, the county agrees to exercise no claim to any personal or real property acquired by the library during the term of this agreement.
The Palacios Library is located at 326 Main Street in Palacios.
Commissioners also approved Matagorda County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Justin Sanders request to purchase three Acer 24” monitors from Southern Computer Warehouse in the amount of $436.52. This purchase will be paid out of the Justice of the Peace Technology Fund 19-533300-460.
“I believe this will help streamline the work being done by the two clerks in the office,” Sanders said.
Commissioners approved a request from Matagorda County Attorney Denise M. Fortenberry to hire Ginger Iovanna for position 1005 due to her prior county experience in human resources and her part time work in the district attorney’s office.
Also, commissioners authorized a pay increase to Becky Corenfield’s rate of pay due to job responsibilities assigned to her position in May of this year.
County officials also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Caney Creek Haven Civic Committee Club and Matagorda County pertaining to the installation of a Caney Creek Haven subdivision sign.
“This is a subdivision in Sargent and they want to construct a new sign for the subdivision,” Pollard said. “Where they are placing the sign falls in a road and utility easement in favor of the county so we had to negotiate a memorandum of understanding that if the sign has to be removed it will come at their cost.”
Commissioners also approved a consulting agreement between Matagorda County and Douglas Matthes for emergency management consulting services from Jan. 1 through June 30.
“This agreement would allow Doug to consult for us for another six months,” said Matagorda County Emergency Management Coordinator. “The agreement is grant funded and we don’t fill the position, we will lose the grant funding. Doug provides a wealth of knowledge to this department.”
