Hospital, officials ready for COVID-19 challenge

“Right now, the best way to prevent the illness is to avoid exposure to the virus,” said Aaron Fox, Matagorda Regional Medical Center Chief Business Development Officer.
The Matagorda County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture hosted a lunch and learn event Thursday at Schulmann’s on COVID-19 Preparedness overview for Employers in the area.
The program was presented to area businesses and industry leaders on the myths and facts surrounding COVID-19.
“Matagorda County Regional Medical Center is staying on top of the latest recommendations and updates on COVID-19,” Fox said. “We are prepared for this and are trained for it. We have regional partners that are ready to help us if needed.”
Fox said at MCRMC the hospital conducts daily roundups and updates on the ongoing and ever changing COVID-19 in the region.
“We have really ramped up these meetings in the last two weeks,” Fox said.
Fox went through patient scenarios on how potential COVID-19 cases are handled by medical personnel.
The initial symptoms felt by COVID-19 patients include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Anyone who believes they might have these conditions needs to answer the following questions:
Where they exposed to this through travel or a known case? If the answer is yes, then the patient is to self-quarantine at home and call their doctor immediately. They are urged not to visit a physician’s office, walk-in, urgent care or emergency room visit without calling ahead first. If they call 911, they need to alert the operator.
Next a respiratory panel test will be administered for flu or other illness and if that test comes back negative, then a state will be notified to see if it authorizes a test for COVID-19. If that test comes back as positive, then the decision needs to be made if the patient is relatively healthy and can safely manage symptoms at home or not. If not, then they need to seek additional medical attention.
As far as area businesses are concerned, Fox said maintaining public confidence is key.
“Health is the number one concern but the number two concern is that we are trying to be a society here as well,” Fox said.
Fox said it is important for businesses to provide public notices of increased sanitization procedures (general household cleaning products such as Lysol, bleach and soap and water work well to combat the virus.
Fox also said companies should disallow sick employees to be around customers or anywhere on site and provide hand sanitizer and tissues for public use and empty trash frequently.
Fox said it is important for businesses to continue with business during normal disease progression.
“Have a plan in place to reduce staffing,” Fox said. “And explore remote working arrangements for employees.”
Fox added that companies need to play for continuation of business during possible rapid community spread as well.
“Consider scenarios where schools and daycares are closed,” Fox said. “Consider scenarios where your business cannot operate or must convert to drive-thru, delivery, online-only or distance-based services. Also consider scenarios where essential business travel is suspended or hindered.
“Occupational flow is a big deal right now,” Fox said.
He said there have been cases locally where people have come in to doctor’s office demanding to be tested for COVID-19 even though they show no symptoms at all.
“They come in and have no symptoms but will not leave without being tested,” Fox said.
As of right now, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County with the closest case being in Fort Bend County.
“If people are sick, they need to stay home and not come into work,” Fox said.
He said at MCRMC, the hospital staff is closely monitoring the situation and “is constantly aware of what the communities’ needs are right now.”
“We have to be a normal functioning hospital right now as well,” Fox said. “We will do our best to meet the community’s needs.”
Fox was questioned what the hospital is doing to work with area school districts in dealing with COVID-19.
“We stand ready to assist our schools with whatever information they need on it,” Fox said. “We fully support the schools opening communicating with their parents about COVID-19 as well.”
On Thursday, March 12, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is reporting an additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Harris County. This is the 6th case of COVID-19 and the 4th presumptive positive within Harris County, outside City of Houston. This individual was in contact with a person who was COVID-19 positive while traveling. This individual is a man, between the age of 40 to 50 and lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County. HCPH epidemiologists are investigating other details including travel history. The test was processed by the Houston Health Department and is considered presumptive positive for COVID-19. When the test is officially confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, it will be a confirmed positive.
The individual has been discharged and is in isolation at home, where he is recovering. HCPH epidemiologists have been and will continue to monitor this individual while he is in isolation. HCPH is working with the Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints (16833 Jester Blvd. Spring, TX 77379) to identify those who potentially were exposed to COVID-19. (The church is aware and HCPH is contacting those individuals who potentially could be at risk).
Public health and the community must work as partners to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and protect those who are most vulnerable. Individuals can lower their risk of contracting coronavirus disease by taking the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory illness:
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick. Keep a sick child home from school to prevent spreading illness in the school and the community
If you feel sick and believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider (call before going), describe your symptoms, and travel history or contact with an individual who testing positive for COVID-19.
HCPH strongly recommends that people at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 should practice social distancing by staying home and away from large group settings and social gatherings where there will be close contact with others.
People at higher risk include people:
- Over 60 years of age. The risk and severity increase significantly with age. Persons over age 80 are in the highest risk category
- With underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes
- With weakened immune systems
Caregivers of children with underlying health conditions should consult with healthcare providers about whether their children should stay home. HCPH understands that public health actions may disrupt individuals’ lives and we are asking for the public’s understanding and support of practicing social distancing to slow community spread.
On Wednesday, March 11, Montgomery County officials announced the first community spread case of COVID-19. The case involves a Montgomery County resident with no reported out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with COVID-19. Health officials believe the Montgomery County man who tested positive also attended the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG Park on Feb. 28. Currently, there are five cases of COVID-19 in Harris County, outside the City of Houston.
“This virus does not respect political or geographical boundaries,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “Our response to this challenge requires that we use every tool in our toolbox to contain and mitigate the very real threat this global outbreak has on our health and our communities. I strongly urge residents, businesses, and schools to take this seriously and to take reasonable precautionary steps to protect our most vulnerable residents from exposure.”
