Toys for Tots
Program kicks off season with lofty goals for county
After a successful first year, Toys for Tots Matagorda County is back in full swing this year with goals to reach even a higher level this year.
James Scardami, coordinator for Bay City Toys for Tots, believes the need for this program in this community is strong and well needed.
“Our goal is to do a little bit more than last year,” Scardami said. “In our first year with nobody really knowing about us, we served more than 840 children and that just showed me the need in Matagorda County is even greater than I even imagined. I think we can reach and serve more children in Matagorda County this year.”
In its first year of existence in Bay City, Toys for Tots distributed more than 4,000 toys to more than 840 children in Matagorda County.
But did Scardami expect the program to be such a success in its first year?
“I knew there was a big need but I didn’t know the need was as big as it was,” Scardami said. “I didn’t know the operation was going to be as big as it was. I thought we would give toys to a couple of hundred kids and it would be a pretty smooth process but it ended being something even bigger than we ever imagined and everything went well last year. But I think we can do better this year.
“We live in a wonderful community so we did expect this response from the community,” Scardami said. “We were overwhelmed with support from the businesses and individuals in this town with their support for the program.”
Applications are being accepted online at https://bay-city-tx.toysfortots.org or in person at First United Methodist Church of Bay City.
Scardami was overwhelmed by the amount of support the program received from Matagorda County last year and is looking forward to more of that kind of support this year.
“It was incredible,” Scardami said. “The hearts of the people of Matagorda County are great and I could have never imagined this kind of support. I was really appreciative and I hope the community turns out again this year to provide hope for children.”
Last year, the toys were distributed from the warehouse of the Bay City Tribune and some new wrinkles will be implemented this year.
“We learned a lot of lessons last year,” Scardami said. “We are going to stagger the pickup times this year. Last year, we handed out toys for more than 800 kids and at times they all showed up at the same time. It was a little bit of a logistical nightmare so this year we are going to try to spread that out throughout the day instead of having everybody show up in the morning.”
A big part of the success of last year’s program was the support from area businesses as well and Scardami believes that will continue this year.
“We have drop off boxes at area businesses in town including the Edward D. Jones office, Prosperity Bank, the State Farm office of Robert Knox does an incredible job collecting toys and they donate a ton of toys as well,” Scardami said.
Scardami also credited the work of corporate sponsors with making the program a success as well. Sponsors such as STP and Bay City Tribune are big supports of the program as well.
“We also receive a lot of help from the non-profits in town like the Lions Club and Rotary Club,” Scardami said.
Being a Marine, Scardami was involved with the program while in the New Braunfels office of Edward Jones. Transferring to Bay City, Scardami saw the need for the pro-gram in this community and became the coordinator for the program locally.
Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which dis-tributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The program was founded in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendricks.
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity located in Triangle, Virginia, serves to fund, raise funds for, and support the program.
Toys for Tots began as a Los Angeles charitable effort in 1947. Major Bill Hendricks, USMCR, was inspired by his wife Diane when she tried to donate a homemade Raggedy Ann doll to a needy child but couldn’t find any organization to do so. At her suggestion, he gathered a group of local Marine reservists, including Lieutenant Colonel John Hampton, who coordinated and collected some 5,000 toys for local children that year from collection bins placed outside Warner Bros. movie theaters.
Their efforts were so successful that, in 1948, Toys for Tots was launched as a national campaign. Hendricks used his position as director of Public Relations for Warner Brothers Studio to enlist celebrity support, as well as have Walt Disney Studios design the red toy train logo. A theme song for the program was written in 1956 by Sammy Fain and Paul Francis Webster, and would be recorded by Nat King Cole, Jo Stafford, Peggy Lee, among others
Until 1979, Marine reservists (frequently in their dress blue uniforms) and volunteers would collect and refurbish used toys. In 1980, only new toys were accepted, as reservists were no longer able to dedicate drill hours to refurbish toys, as well as legal concerns and the mixed message of giving hand-me-downs as a message of hope.
In 1991, the Secretary of Defense authorized the creation and affiliation with the non-profit charity foundation. In 1995, the Secretary of Defense approved Toys for Tots as an official mission of the Marine Corps Reserve.
Noting in 1996 that many communities did not have a Marine reservist presence, the commander of the Marine Forces Reserve authorized Marine Corps League detachments and other local organizations to fill the gaps in toy collection and distribution.
In 2009, the program received support from First Lady Michelle Obama, who placed the first collection box at the White House. In December 2011, she took part in a Toys for Tots activity at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.
As of 2016, the Toys for Tots Program and Foundation have collected and distributed more than 512 million toys.
“It wasn’t surprising to see the businesses and residents of Matagorda County all come together to help us achieve this goal,” Scardami said. “Some people may say that it’s just a toy, but I ask them to think about how many times a child can miss out on the simple joy of opening a toy at Christmas before he or she begins to lose hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.