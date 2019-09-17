County monitoring weather situation
September 17, 2019
1030 hours
The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting scattered heavy thunderstorms beginning today and continuing into Thursday. A flood watch is expected for our area starting at 1pm.
Street flooding may be possible in areas receiving the heaviest rain.
Everyone should closely monitor the forecast today through Thursday. Rainfall associated with a tropical system moving in from the Gulf of Mexico has the potential to bring 6 to 10 inches or more of rain to the region.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald has placed the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center on standby. Throughout the next 48 hours the EOC will continue to monitor both the weather forecast and the river conditions.
High rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible. This could lead to street and small stream flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Residents should expect that this forecast will change over the next 24 hours. Updates will be issued as needed.
The EOC is asking for your help, if you see something blocking the drainage and storm runoff please take a few minutes and remove the debris.
Please monitor the weather service and the Emergency Operations Center Facebook page, and the LEPC Facebook page. Our local newspapers also have social media pages and do a great job getting the best information to the public, they are the Bay City Tribune, the Bay City Sentinel, and the Palacios Beacon.
Stay tune to the local radio stations FM 92.5 and FM 102.5 as well as www.baycityradio.com.
Please be aware this system will effect most of Southeast Texas.
When flash flooding occurs avoid unnecessary travel, if you must travel don’t drive into flooded roadways. Remember turn around don’t drown
If you must travel this week please plan ahead. Check www.drivetexas.org for road conditions.
If you have questions please contact the Matagorda County Emergency Management Coordinator at 979-323-0707.
People should bring their pets inside and delay travel or outdoor activities during periods of heavy rainfall. If travel is unavoidable, reduce your speed to avoid hydroplaning. If a Flash Flood Warning is issued for your area, DO NOT TRAVEL.
DRIVE SAFELY
• If you must travel, never drive into high water and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates.
• Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.
• Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.
STAY INFORMED
• Monitor local weather.
