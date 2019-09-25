Tenaris hosts Global Industrial Workshop
Tenaris is hosting its first Global Industrial Workshop for hourly employees through Sept. 27 at its Bay City plant. The Bay City plant is home to the most technologically advanced pipe-manufacturing mill in the world.
“I am really excited to meet a lot of people from different countries here to help with improvements of the line. Been great to have the opportunity to speak with colleagues from around the world whom we would not have the chance to speak with otherwise. I am grateful for this opportunity,” said Tommy Moreno, operator, TenarisBayCity.
More than 100 employees from seven countries took part in the weeklong specialized sessions. Shop floor employees and technical leaders will have the opportunity to meet colleagues, share work successes and challenges, tour the seamless pipe mill and experience Tenaris’ latest IT tools.
“My expectation for this week is to be a sponge, to soak in all the knowledge from the different operators from the different facilities around the world and help us increase our performance,” said Tinell Dolton, operator at TenarisBayCity Operators.
Participants will also be discussing the company’s integrated leading principles on safety and health, and will be engaging in deep technical discussions, honing in on critical equipment utilized in the final pipe manufacturing process at Tenaris mills, worldwide.
TenarisBayCity, which started operations in late 2017, is equipped with a high level of automation and as the company’s most technologically sophisticated plant, was a fitting location for the workshop.
“We have a unique approach to manufacturing and it starts with our employees whom drive and guide our operations on the shop floor of our mills and our service centers,” said Luca Zanotti, Tenaris President, USA. “It is our responsibility to ensure our teams have the proper tools, knowledge, experiences, and motivation to develop and grow.”
In 2018, Tenaris delivered 1.7 million training hours to its employees across its global footprint.
Tenaris’ workshop is driven by the company’s culture for continuous improvement and its commitment to industrial excellence.
“It’s really nice to be able to come to an event like this and be able to hear so many different ways to do things, and also share my experiences and find the best solutions. And if everyone else is doing that, then we all come together with a stronger knowledge base at the end of the day. I just want to be able to get all the ideas out there and soak up as much as I can,” said Waylon Townes, Automation, TenarisBayCity.
