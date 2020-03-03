The Van Vleck Leopards moved their overall record to 4-2 with a 7-5 victory over Brazosport Monday night.
Van Vleck jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the strength of home runs off the bats of Josh Delarosa and Gunner Gibbens.
The Leopards scored five runs in the fifth and held a 7-2 lead at one point before Brazosport hit a three-run homer in the seventh to make things close.
Gibbens induced Brazosport’s cleanup hitter to hit into a double play to end the game. Delarosa was the winning pitcher and Gibbens got the save.
Blackcats got 2-2 in Cuero
The Bay City Blackcats went 2-2 at a tournament in Cuero Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Bay City defeated Luling 10-7 and Edna 5-4 and lost to Luling 6-3 and Sinton 5-0.
In the 10-7 win over Luling, Avery Smith had three hits and an RBI.
Hayden Zbranek had a triple and a homer and six RBIs. Zabranek’s homer was a grand slam.
Francisco Diaz had two hits also while Garrett Dobbs, Alex Cantu and Kobie Kennedy had one hit each.
Seth Garcia, Smith and Zbranek all pitched in the win over Luling. Garcia allowed six runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking two. Smith struck out two and walked one in an inning of relief. Zbranek got the save after two innings of work and allowed a run on one hit. He struck out four and walked one.
In the win over Edna, Kadin Nunez knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the victory. Nunez had two hits and an RBI in the contest.
Zbranek had three hits and two RBIs. Smith had two hits and two RBIs. James Gay also had two hits while Cantu had one.
Diaz pitched six innings allowed two runs one hit. He struck out four and walked two. Blake Quinn pitched an inning and allowed two runs and two hits.
In the 6-3 loss to Luling, Diaz had three hits while Gay, Smith and Zbranek had one hit each. Nunez, Gay and Zbranek all pitched for Bay City. Nunez allowed two runs on five hits, struck out two and walked three. Gay allowed four runs, one earned, on two hits. He walked two. Zbranek walked one in 2 /3 of an inning.
Against Sinton, Smith, Diaz and Garcia had one hit each. Smith allowed three runs on two hits in three innings. He struck out seven and walked two. Blake Quinn pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on one hit. Quinn struck out two and walked five. Garcia struck out one in 1/3 of an inning.
Leopards go 2-2 at Brazos Tournament
The Van Vleck Leopards went 2-2 at the Brazos High School Tournament Thursday and Friday.
The Leopards beat Royal twice, 9-1 and 11-5. They lost to Brazos 5-3 and Ganado 9-4.
In the 9-1 victor over Royal, Payton Brown had two hits. Brendan Hahn, Josh Delarosa, Jace Hood and Nathan Orsak had one hit each. Brown, Hood and Orsak each had an RBI.
Hahn pitched 2 1/3 innings for the Leopards and allowed a run on two hits, walked two and struck out two. Bodey Wleczyk pitched a 1 /3 of an inning, struck out one and walked one.
In the 11-5 decision over Royal, Jace McKenzie hit a grand slam homer in the first inning. Dylan Koliba had two hits for the Leopards while Orsak and Josh Figueroa had one hit each.
In the loss to Brazos, Hahn, Delarosa, Brown and Tony Cantu each had one hit. Hahn also had an RBI. Wleczyk pitched five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits. He struck out three and walked two.
Tigers play at Brazos Tournament
The Tidehaven Tigers went 0-3 at the Brazos Tournament Thursday and Friday.
The Tigers opened the tournament with an 8-4 loss to Ganado. David Perez pitched four innings and allowed seven runs, none of which were earned. He allowed just three hits and struck out seven. Hunter Little pitched an inning in relief and allowed one unearned run.
Joey Kacer, Kyus Saha, Jose Martinez and Kaden Henry all had one hit each for the Tigers.
In their second game of the tournament, the Tigers lost to Boling 9-8, Jackson Sones was the starting pitcher for Tidehaven and allowed six runs, four of which were earned, on three hits. Little allowed two earned runs in an inning of relief. Kaden Henry also pitched an inning in relief and allowed an unearned run.
Perez, Kacer, Ben Ruiz and Martinez had one hit each for the Tigers.
On Friday, the Tigers lost another close decision to Boling 5-3. Saha allowed four runs in 2 1/3 innings of work on the mound. Three of the runs were earned. He allowed one hit and walked three. Henry pitch 3 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one unearned run. Perez had three hits to lead Tidehaven at the plate.
