Bay City’s Riverside Park will be closed for approximately 3- 4 weeks. Riverside Park roads will be re-paved during this time.
This is part of the Harvey Recovery efforts at the park.
Other park improvements that are being done are as part of recovery efforts are: a new swing set, re-painting of the buildings, new pedestals in the full hook-up areas, a new leach field and renovation of the Ranger Station.
For more information on the Riverside Park, please contact us 979-323-1660, e-mail us riversidepark@cityofbaycity.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.