Matagorda County has first presumptive case of COVID-19

Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center can confirm that the Matagorda County Hospital District is responding to the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Matagorda County.
The number one goal of the Emergency Operation Center is the safety and health of our citizens and visitors, here in Matagorda.
The Matagorda County Emergency Management team is working closely with the Matagorda County Hospital District.
The Hospital District is working closely with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). They are working 24-7 to assist us, as we protect Matagorda County Residents. Texas Department of State Health Services has started an investigation into the patients’ health history and travel, and anyone that the patient might have come in contact with during the illness.
We are using every tool at our disposal.
The Matagorda County Hospital District is prepared to serve the health needs of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We want each of you to understand that we have been through many trying times, with hurricanes, possible flooding. We have endured power outages, just to name a few. Check on your neighbors, check on the elderly. Listen to the Schools and businesses, reduce contact with large groups and we will get through this challenge.
What else can you personally do to help? Pay attention to the published guidelines from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), which are everyday actions to stop the spread of any respiratory virus, including COVID-19:
• Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same.
• If no soap and water are available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs, and other places touched often.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
It is also suggested that we practice "social distancing," which means staying away from other people, avoiding crowds and minimizing physical contact so that you do not spread illness. This means currently avoiding mass gatherings, skipping the usual handshake, and remaining six feet away from others.
See the CDC and DSHS websites to prepare your home and help prevent the spread of COVID-19
More information will be released by the Matagorda County Hospital District shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.