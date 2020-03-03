Bay City PD seeks info on shooting death

Bay City Police are still seeking information on a shooting that left a Bay City man dead during the early morning hours of Feb. 28.
Brock Kennedy Battle was found dead in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane after police were dispatched to the area in reference to shots being fired.
When police arrived on the scene, they found Battle had been shot several times and was dead on arrival.
Bay City Police notified an investigator and Crime Scene Investigator to take evidence at the resi-dence on Mockingbird Lane.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 979-245-8500 and ask to speak with Det. Corporal Armando Galvan.
