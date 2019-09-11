Van Vleck rededicates McKinney Stadium with renovations complete
With the stands packed for Van Vleck’s first home football contest, the district celebrated the rededication of Burl McKinney Stadium after months of renovations.
“We are so excited to rededicate the stadium, Burl McKinney Stadium. I knew Mr. McKinney personally and he was an awesome coach, educator and mentor. I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this wonderful occasion,” said Van Vleck ISD Superintendent John O’Brien.
Burl and his wife Mary Ann came to Van Vleck in 1962. Coach McKinney taught physical education and coached. He started the physical education program at the Van Vleck Elementary School. He was assistant athletic director until he became the athletic director in 1964, a position he held until 1972. In 1972, Mr. McKinney was named principal of Van Vleck Elementary School, a position he held until his death in 1987. In 1988, the football stadium at Van Vleck was rededicated in his honor.
The renovations to Burl McKinney Stadium were approved in 2018 by the Van Vleck ISD Board of Trustees as the second phase of renovations to the stadium.
In the second phase, the board approved $487,480 renovations to the football turf and adding two new practice fields on the visitor side of the stadium.
The new stadium turf will now has a irrigation system installed to prevent the field from being easily flooded during a normal storm.
The first phase of the renovations to the stadium included tearing down the home stands and press box and building new bleachers and a new press box.
The new home bleachers will hold 1,246 seats along with a new press box with room for two coaching booths, a radio room, an outside deck for cameras and a room for media and timekeepers.
Improvements were also made for the restroom/concessions building and refurbishing of the running track at the stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.