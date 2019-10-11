Bay City ISD to host education summit
Bay City ISD is having an Education Summit to help shape the future of Bay City ISD Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Bay City Civic Center at 201 Seventh Street. Free childcare will be provided at both events.
“This is an exciting time in Bay City ISD. We are in the process of celebrating our past successes and creating a new vision for our schools to ensure BCISD continues its tradition of excellence,” said Allison Sliva, Chief Communications Officer.
“Backed by the leadership of our board of trustees and Superintendent Dr. Scott, we invite and need our community to be a part of the process,” continued Sliva.
Bay City ISD will discuss the state of the district, the state of education in America, and invite the public to provide their input about learning in Bay City ISD. This summit will help all community members, parents and employees be a part of helping shape the future of Bay City ISD.
“At these summits, we would like to get the community’s input on what our students should be able to know and do when they graduate. We want to make sure all of our students are prepared to succeed as they move on to college, technical schools, the armed forces and the workforce. We need the community’s ideas on how to make that happen,” said Sliva. “It’s important that we hear from our community at our summits and/or through an online survey that will be available on our district website www.bcblackcats.net/educationsummitsurvey from Oct. 14 through Oct. 25.”
The education summits and online survey are just the beginning steps of the district’s new strategic design initiative, whose purpose is to establish the district’s vision and actionable strategy to achieve that vision. Both are crucial to the long-term success of the district and students.
Bay City ISD is undertaking a strategic planning initiative for the district, and this is just one piece of a many months-long process. The district has contracted with engage2learn to guide them through the process.
Engage2learn has a 3-step Scaling Innovation Plan that demystifies the process to rolling out innovations in a district at scale. Their time-tested, data-driven process can help a district plan, design, and implement their vision so that it reaches every learner in the district.
• Step 1: Design Culture & Systems for Innovation
– Design cultural tenets that best express and support a district’s vision
– Create and align systems to the desired culture and vision and/or strategically abandon conflicting systems
– Determine success metrics including learner outcomes
• Step 2: Create a Roadmap for Innovation
– Create a 3 to 5-year plan to responsibly roll out a district’s vision
– Calculate coaching capacity needed to support a district’s rollout
– Determine who and when a district will onboard cohorts of key staff
• Step 3: Scale Innovation with Personalized Coaching
– Provide relevant, rigorous training aligned to district’s success metrics and/or outcomes
– Provide ongoing support and guidance with personalized coaching using engage2learn’s evidence-based coaching model
– Iterate systems to support and sustain vision/innovation
In today’s world, there is no one-size-fits-all, pre-packaged solution for innovation in school districts. Even though every implementation is different, engage2learn works with partner districts to help them create a sustainable culture of innovation through three key services.
• School Improvement
– Engage2learn’s Laser Team of expert coaches provide targeted coaching to areas of greatest need. As a result, engage2learn partners experience massive gains in student achievement and engagement.
• Learning Framework Design
– Engage2learn’s Learning Framework design process helps districts clarify and achieve their vision for the ideal learner experience based on the characteristics, skills, and traits the local community desires for students.
• Facilities/Tech Planning
– Communities can use engage2learn’s backward design process to create facilities and technology rollouts that perfectly align to the community’s vision for learning.
For more information, contact Allison Sliva, asliva@baycityisd.org or 979-401-1083.
