ATV explosion causes fire damage to house
The Matagorda Fire Department was dispatched at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 to a house fire located in the Bay Harbour subdivision at 73 Alfa Slip Road.
Matagorda Fire Chief Clay Bishop was traveling over the top of the bridge heading to the fire station when he saw the second and third story of the house engulfed in flames.
“Once I saw the intensity of the house fire, I called for backup from the Bay City Fire Department. It took approximately one hour to get the fire under control with our firefighters on the premises a total of three hours,” said Bishop.
The gas tank on an older model UTV parked in the driveway exploded and was determined as the cause of the fire damage to both the house and the homeowner’s boat. No one was inside of the home at the time of the explosion.
“We were lucky there was a fire hydrant positioned right outside of the house, because every second counts. When you’re dealing with an explosive accelerant like gasoline, you run the risk of a house potentially burning to the ground,” said Bishop. “The one takeaway from a tragedy like this is to have fire extinguishers available around the house giving homeowners the opportunity to be proactive while waiting on firefighters and emergency vehicles to arrive.”
