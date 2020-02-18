Scott named TSU Distinguished Alumnus

Bay City ISD Superintendent Dr. Marshall Scott III was honored by Texas Southern University on February 13 at its 4th Annual College of Education Excellence in Education Awards.
Dr. Scott was one of eight Distinguished Alumni recognized at the gala event at the Junior League of Houston. Also recognized were four Outstanding Teachers.
Those selected for the TSU College of Education Distinguished Alumni honor are those who exemplify the characteristics of a caring, committed, competent and culturally responsive educator as outlined in the College of Education’s Conceptual Framework.
Dr. Marshall Scott III began his tenure as Superintendent of the Bay City Independent School District in June 2017, and his leadership has been marked by active engagement of the community, renewed focus on student achievement, enhanced technology, innovative staff development and support, postsecondary preparedness programs, and forward-looking approaches to ensure that the district is strong enough to meet both current and future challenges.
Bay City ISD serves over 3600 students in a rural community approximately 70 miles southwest of Houston on the Texas Gulf Coast. Dr. Scott moved quickly upon his arrival to gather community input in his Listen and Learn events held across Bay City. These community conversations fostered new bonds between the district and the community, with Scott and his team enlisting the direct participation of more than 350 internal and external stakeholders. The feedback gathered is being utilized to develop a three to five year strategic plan that will support the district in improving learning outcomes for all stakeholders. Scott continues to engage the community with his Coffee and Conversation with the Superintendent events held at every campus.
With a renewed focus on student achievement and strengthened communication with those working and living in the district, Scott is capitalizing on the voter’s approval In November 2016 of a $124 million bond referendum. The bond is addressing a number of long-awaited facility, technology, safety and security needs across the district, and facilitates the Board’s approval of reconfiguration of the elementary schools’ structure and expanding high school credit offerings at the junior high campus.
One of Scott’s first moves in BCISD was assessing and reorganization of Central Administration leadership, including elimination of the Assistant Superintendent position and reallocation of those funds back to campuses. Teacher support and training were expanded, including adding an instructional technology specialist who works directly with campus leaders and teachers. Another early initiative of Scott’s was expanding the district’s partnership with Wharton County Junior College, and engaging a new one with Brazosport College, to offer more dual-college credits at the high school campus.
Prior to accepting the leadership role at Bay City ISD, Scott served as the Executive Director of Elementary Schools in the Baltimore County Public School system, a district that serves 111,000 students. Prior to that he served as Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools in that same district.
Scott began his education career in the Houston Independent School District, a district of over 200,000 students. He last served there as the School Improvement Officer, directly reporting to the Chief of Elementary Schools. He is a former principal of Louisa May Alcott Elementary, was an ESL assistant principal at Montgomery Elementary School and Young Learner Charter School, and worked as a lead science and math teacher at Dodson Elementary School as well as a third and fifth grade teacher at the TSU/HISD Laboratory School – all in HISD.
Scott received his B.B.A. in Business Administration from Northwood University in 1997, and his M.Ed. and Ed.D. from Texas Southern University in 2003 and 2011, respectively. His professional affiliations include the American Association of School Administrators, National Association of Elementary School Principals, National Association of Black School Educators, and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.
Proceeds from the gala go to support students at TSU majoring in Education.
