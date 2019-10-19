Child struck, killed near Sargent
Authorities have filed murder charges against a West Columbia woman in connection with a tragic auto-pedestrian accident Wednesday morning near Sargent.
“This is a very tragic incident that really struck home with all of us with children,” said Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard.
Tiffany Paige Bryan, 32, of West Columbia, was charged in the murder of her four-year-old son Wednesday night.
According to incident reports, a Chevrolet F-250 was traveling northwest bound on FM 457 at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. The vehicle was being driven by a Sargent resident when a four-year-old boy entered the highway and was struck by the vehicle.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Woodard, Bryan had pulled her vehicle over at the Bayside Boat Barn and was sleeping in the vehicle when the child exited the vehicle and wandered into the roadway.
“She pulled over into the Bayside Boat Barn to rest for whatever reason,” Woodard said. “We are awaiting toxicology reports on her at this time.
