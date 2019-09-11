Notice: Burn Ban in Affect
Today, September 11, 2019, Matagorda County is calling into effect an immediate burn ban due to the KBDI levels exceeding 500. Matagorda County Emergency Management will continue to monitor the KBDI levels. The burn ban will stay in effect until further notice.
Amanda Campos
Matagorda County Emergency Management Coordinator
