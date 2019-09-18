County mourns loss of former sheriff
Matagorda County is mourning the loss of former sheriff Gary Mathis.
Mathis, 68, died Sept. 14 after battling a short illness. Mathis served as sheriff for Matagorda County from 2009 to 2012.
Mathis was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the law enforcement field for 28 years.
“I believe that the role of sheriff is best filled by a person with not only a significant amount of law enforcement experience, but also an individual who is willing to be held to a higher moral and ethical standard and to serve as an example to his community by his lifestyle,” Mathis said back in 2009.
Family will receive friends and relatives Thursday, Sept. 19 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with the funeral service set for Friday, Sept. 20.
