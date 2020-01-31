A lot of boys’ basketball teams have had tough nights against the La Marque Cougars this season.
The Bay City Blackcats did too Tuesday as they fell to their District 24-4A rival 96-61.
La Marque, ranked fourth in the latest Class 4A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state ranking, were led by point guard Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 58 points for the Cougars.
“We tried trapping him, we played zone, we tried everything on him and nothing worked,” Bay City Coach Larry Butler said. “He is so hard to contain. La Marque kept giving him the ball and he would attack the basket and is so good at finishing around the rim.”
Ivy-Curry shot 50 percent from beyond the 3-point line and shot 57 percent from the field overall.
Bay City was within 10 points at halftime 42-32 and was down 63-52 heading into the fourth quarter. In the final period, the Blackcats were outscored 33-9 and La Marque won the game going away.
Marquis Edwards led the Blackcats with 19 points while Ky’Adrian Green had 17. Marcus Edwards finished with 16 points.
Bay City shot 48 percent from the field in the contest, but only 27 percent from beyond the 3-point line. The Blackcats were 10-for-11 from the free throw line.
“The effort I thought was good. We gave it everything we had. It was just not our night,” Butler said.
Butler said the Blackcats handled La Marque’s 1-2-2 ¾ court press. Bay City only turned the ball over 15 times in the game.
“Most of our turnovers were not against the press. We tried to break the press and attack the basket. For the most part we were very successful in the first half,” Butler said. “The second half, they made some adjustments to make sure they had guys in the lane and we were not able to get to the basket as much.”
The Blackcats travel to take on Columbia Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to start the second round of District 24-4A play.
East Bernard 67, Tidehaven Boys 47
The Tidehaven Tigers remained in the fight for the final playoff spot in District 24-3A despite the loss to East Bernard.
The Tigers remained a game behind Palacios for fourth place in the district after the Sharks fell to first-place Van Vleck Tuesday.
Tidehaven trailed by eight, 32-24, at halftime and by 10, 51-41, heading into the fourth quarter. The Brahmas outscored the Tigers 16-6 in the fourth quarter to take the victory.
Austin Smith led Tidehaven with 23 points. Mason Perales added 15 for the Tigers. Kylan Sardinea (five), Blake Garcia (two) and Ben Ruiz (two) also scored for the Tigers.
East Bernard 47, Tidehaven Girls 24
The Tidehaven Tigerettes are still looking for their first win of the season as they fell to East Bernard 47-24 Tuesday in District 24-3A play.
“This score does not reflect our girls’ efforts. They came out ready. We were tied after the first quarter and we were only down by 10 at half,” Tidehaven Coach Lacey Shindler said. “We struggled to make a basket in the second and third quarters. Very proud of their efforts all around especially with our press.”
Freshman Jehan Johnson and sophomore Madison Kacer each had nine points for the Tigerettes.
Senior Zoe Winkenwerder had four points while sophomore Hailey Irizarry had two points. Freshman Emma Swift had some blocks on the defensive end.
Boling 55,
Van Vleck Girls 42
On Jan. 24, the Van Vleck Lady Leopards lost to Boling in District 24-3A play.
The Lady Leopards were down by 22 points heading into the fourth quarter but were able to rally and cut Boling’s lead to as little as nine points. Jatoya Cubit sparked the defense with three straight steals to go with many other the Lady Leps had in the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, Boling’s height advantage and a bad night from the free throw line were the differences in the game, Van Vleck Coach Terrence Alliniece said.
“I truly believe if we would’ve made half of our free throws, the outcome of the game would change,” Alliniece said. “Boling had tall girls, so it gives them the advantage in the rebound battle, but we knew what we were up against. Overall, I was proud of our effort the entire game.”
Trinity Fields led Van Vleck with 16 points while Cubit had 14. Maria Van Zandt had seven points and Alexus Abbott had five points.
In Other Area Basketball Action: The Bay City Ladycats are still looking for their first District 24-4A win of the season as they fell to La Marque 62-41 on Tuesday night.
