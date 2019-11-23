Donations needed
Matagorda County Wreaths Across America in need of support
The Matagorda County Wreaths Across America Committee is continuing to reach out to Matagorda County businesses and service organizations for help in reaching their goals for 2019.
Each year the organization works with National Wreaths Across America to honor our Nation’s Veterans who are no longer with us.
As the December 1st deadline quickly approaches, additional funding is still needed to provide the approximately 3,500 wreaths to cover Veteran’s graves in the main cemeteries.
Cedarvale, Eastview, Roselawn, Matagorda, Hawley, St. Peters, Palacios, St. Francis and Midfield are all included in the event.
The committee is hopeful that with the help of community volunteers and the support of Matagorda County, the organization will succeed in their endeavor.
The Wreaths Across America mission is, “Remember, Honor, Teach!”
This year’s theme, “Play a Part: Sponsor a wreath, lend a hand, volunteer, support our veterans. How will you join the mission?” reminds us all to never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“We are honoring the veterans that served, but it is so very important for us to also teach our future generations that the freedom that we have because of those veterans, because of the sacrifices they made, not only for our country but for future veterans,” said MCWAA Committee Member Leslei Enright.
“I’m a veteran, my husband is a veteran, my father is a veteran, his brother and now my daughter is a veteran.”
“We continue to honor them because they made such huge sacrifices. They went through trying times and so did their families,” said Enright.
The Matagorda County Wreaths Across America Committee has taken on the task of carrying out the wreath-laying ceremony at cemeteries across Matagorda County.
A service led by the members of the Philip H. Parker VFW Post 2438 will take place at noon on December 14, joining the hundreds of other Americans across the nation who will quietly pay their respects to those who served and lost their lives in the country’s wars.
The ceremony will include a symbolic remembrance wreath placed at the flagpole in memory of each branch of military service.
In honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, volunteers will then place the wreaths on designated gravesites after a short presentation, gun detail and bugler sounding ‘Taps’ honoring the fallen.
It is the organization’s goal to place a wreath for every Veteran at all sponsored cemeteries in Matagorda County they have leader volunteers for.
“It’s so much more than just laying a wreath on a grave; when we’re out there, reading the names, most of the headstones have information about where they served, what rank they were, what branch they were in,” said Enright.
“This year we are hoping to have plenty of teens helping and we encourage all the volunteers as they lay the wreaths, to take the time to think about what that individual went through so that we have all the freedom that we have and to remember we are certainly blessed,” said Enright.
Last year, more than 75,000 volunteers placed wreaths at 245,000 gravesites in Arlington National Cemetery.
The community is encouraged to donate to the cause before the deadline so that all gravesites will have a wreath this year.
Individual wreaths are $15 and can purchased to be placed on a designated Veteran’s grave if specified.
Donations or checks can be made out to Wreaths Across America and mailed to P.O. Box 1541, Bay City, Texas, 77404 until Monday, December 2, 2019.
For more information about the organization contact the following members with any questions. Debbie Christian, (979) 429-0179, debbie@triangleturf.comor Leslei Enright, (979) 476-0884, lesleienright@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.