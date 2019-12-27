Republican Party to host District 25 debate

The Republican Party of Matagorda County will be hosting the first-ever District 25 Texas State Representative Debate.
All five candidates (Rhonda Seth, Troy Brimage, Cody Vasut, Ro’Vinn Garret, and Mitch Thames) have confirmed they will attend.
There will be a back mic for voter questions, and refreshments will be available.
The forum is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Bay City USO Building auditorium, 2105 Avenue M in Bay City.
As of the 2010 census, a total of 174,168 civilians reside within Texas’ 25th state house district. Texas state representatives represent an average of 167,637 residents. After the 2000 Census, each member represented 139,012 residents.
The primary elections are set for March 3 with the first day of early voting set for Tuesday, Feb. 18 and the last day of early voting ending on Feb. 28.
First-term Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection to the lower chamber in 2020 — completing a stunning fall for the Angleton Republican who enjoyed near unanimous support in the House just months earlier.
“After much prayer, consultation, and thoughtful consideration with my family, it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election as State Representative of District 25, and subsequently, as Speaker of the House,” Bonnen said in a statement, which included a list of 43 House Republicans — a majority of the House GOP Caucus — that the speaker said “have made clear that it is in the best interest of both myself and the House to move on.”
Bonnen’s decision not to seek reelection means his seat in House District 25 will be open for the first time in over two decades.
