Tuesday's primary to determine key county, state seats

With early voting now official closed and in the books, all that is left is Tuesday’s 2020 primary election to determine several key state and county races.
Early voting has been brisk and active in Matagorda County according to numbers from the Matagorda County Clerk’s office.
One key state race with local implications is the battle for the Republican nomination for State Representative for District 25. Five Republican candidates are vying for the nomination. They include Cody Vasut, Troy Brimage, Rhonda Seth, Ro’vin Garrett and Mitch Thames.
The winner will face off against Democrat Patrick Henry in the November general election.
Also in the Republican primary is Judge Ben Hardin seeking re-election to the 23rd Judicial District.
Present Matagorda County Attorney Denise Fortenberry is running unopposed in the Republican primary for the District Judge 130th Judicial District.
For the County Attorney post, Jennifer Chau is running on the Republican ticket.
One race that will heat up over the course of early voting is the race for the Republican bid for Matagorda County Sheriff. Incumbent Frank “Skipper” Osborne will face off against William “Bill” Orton for the Republican nomination.
For County Tax Assessor-Collector, Becky Barrett Cook is seeking the Republican nomination.
In the battle for Matagorda County Commissioner for Precinct 1, incumbent Gary Graham is being challenged by Edward “Bubba” Cook for the nomination.
For Matagorda County Constable Precinct 1, Doug Schoppe, Joseph “Joey” Earl and Gordon Sorey are seeking the Republican nomination.
On the Democratic ballot, Steven E. Reis is seeking re-election to District Attorney for the 23rd Judicial District and is running un-opposed.
Election Day Polling Places March 3
7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Precinct 1A
Church of Christ Fellowship Hall 1200 Nichols Street, Bay City
Precinct 1B – Calvary Baptist Church Gym, 3321 6th Street in Bay City
Precinct 1C - New Hope Baptist Church 3300 Ave. F, Bay City
Precinct 1D – Our Lady of Guadalupe Education Building, 1412 12th Street in Bay City.
Precinct 1E - Wharton County Jr. College 4000 Ave. F, Bay City
Precinct 1F - Bay City Service Center 2105 Ave. M, Bay City.
Precinct 2 - Matagorda Firemans Hall 683 Market Street, Matagorda.
Precinct 3A - Matagorda County Courthouse Annex 405 Commerce Street, Palacios.
Precinct 3B - Navigation District No. 1 1602 Main, Palacios Matagorda Co. Courthouse Annex 405 Commerce St., Palacios.
Precinct 4 - Blessing Community Center 734 FM 616, Ave. A, Blessing.
Precinct 5 - Van Vleck Community Center 87 Ave. F, Van Vleck.
Precinct 6 - Sargent Fire Station 22037 FM 457, Sargent.
Precinct 7 - Collegeport – Mopac House 15308 FM 1095, Collegeport.
Precinct 8 - Markham Community Center 538 FM 1468 N., Markham.
Precinct 9 Pledger Fire Station 98 3rd Street in Pledger.
Precinct 10 – Wadsworth Community Center, 20710 FM 521 in Wadsworth.
Precinct 12 - Midfield Community Center 283 Junetta Ave., Midfield.
Precinct 13 - Cedar Lane Community Center 13,622 FM 457, Cedar Lane.
In Texas, there are several main ways for a voter to affiliate with a party: by being accepted to vote in a party’s primary election, by taking the required oath at a party precinct convention, or by taking a party oath of affiliation generally (§§162.003, 162.006, 162.007). A voter’s affiliation with a party automatically expires at the end of each calendar year, which is December 31. (§162.010). A voter who has affiliated themselves with a party is ineligible to participate in the party affairs of another party during the same calendar year. (§§162.012, 162.013)
If a voter has not voted in a party primary or taken an oath of affiliation with a party this calendar year, they have not yet affiliated with any party. If a voter has not yet affiliated with a party, they are able to vote in either party’s primary election. However, if a voter votes in the primary of one party, they will only be able to vote in that party’s primary runoff election. (§§162.012, 162.013) After being affiliated with a party, a voter is not able to change or cancel their party affiliation until the end of the calendar year. (§162.010)
The primary elections are two separate elections that occur on the same day. The elections are the method for both the Republican and Democratic parties to select their nominees for the general election in November. When a voter votes in a primary election or primary runoff election, they are affiliating with the party whose primary they are voting in. (§162.003). A voter who is affiliated with a political party is ineligible to become affiliated with another party during the same voting year. (§162.012). This means a voter cannot vote in both primary elections, or the primary election of one party and the runoff election of another party. Some counties will have joint primaries and/or the parties will share polling places. In a county where the Republican and Democratic parties are sharing polling places, the voter must identify the primary in which they would like to vote, in order to ensure they receive the correct ballot and are marked as voting in the correct primary election.
By voting in a party’s primary election, a voter has affiliated themselves with that party and is ineligible to participate in the convention or primary runoff election of another party during that calendar year. (§§162.012, 162.013)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.