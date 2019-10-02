County approves reinvestment zone for Lodestar
After hosting a public hearing, Matagorda County Commissioners approved to establish a reinvestment zone for tax abatement purposes for Lodestar.
“This only establishes the reinvestment zone for Lodestar and it doesn’t set an abatement at this point,” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
County Commissioner Bubba Frick said, “this doesn’t mean a tax abatement could happen for this project.”
Matagorda County Attorney Denise Fortenberry added that the approval of the reinvestment zone only places the plan in motion to begin negotiations on possible tax abatement for the project.
One county resident spoke up during the public hearing to express her displeasure with the county to consider 85 percent tax abatement for the first two years of this proposed project.
“The issue that I find absolutely appalling is the amount of tax abatement that is being given for this project,” said Bonnie Benson of Palacios. “This is a capitalistic country. Part of doing business is that you pay your taxes. This is tax money that would be coming into the county for all kinds of county services. If you give an 85 percent tax abatement to this company, is that a true representation of this county’s residents?
“You are the people that we come to and say this is not right,” Benson said. “This does not make sense to me and I am against this whole idea.”
Matagorda County EDC Executive Director Mike Ferdinand spoke in favor the project that has been in the negotiations now for several months.
“I would ask you vote in favor of the reinvestment zone so that we can further engage with this company for this property,” Ferdinand said. “This company has requested a tax abatement in accordance with county policy. This would bring quality jobs to Matagorda County that does not currently exist. Even with the abatement, if the company does not come, then there are no tax dollars coming to the county.”
Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture President Mitch Thames also spoke in favor of the reinvestment zone and tax abatement for the new business.
“This is the tool (tax abatements) that the legislature gave rural counties to lure these jobs to the county and you can actually do up to 10 years of tax abatement at 100 percent so I believe an 85 percent tax abatement request for two years is extremely reasonable,” Thames said. “I watched Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties grow and they did with tax abatements. But we have to move this community forward and by luring these kind of businesses, with high paying jobs, is the first step.”
According to Consultant Steven Manchester, Lodestar Energy is looking to place a $32 million dollar investment into a site in Matagorda County that would employ 10 full-time workers.
Lodestar Energy Group announced that a 227-acre site in El Maton had been chosen as a finalist location to build the South Texas Rail Terminal.
“This will be a great addition to our county it is not only a clean project but it will add quality jobs to our economy as well. They will primarily use rail to transport their fuels to their proposed project site,” Ferdinand said.
A decision from Matagorda County Commissioners granting tax abatement will be a critical factor in the company’s final site selection. Lodestar is seeking abatement over five years – 85-percent in the first two years; and 75-, 50- and 25-percent, respectively, over the last three years.
“Our 227-acre terminal will be handling energy-related products resulting from the Texas Gulf Coast’s oil and gas exploration as well as its midstream and downstream manufacturing activities,” according to a letter to Commissioners from Lodestar’s President and CEO Brad Howell. “Initially, Lodestar’s South Texas Terminal will be focused on handling inbound and outbound rail traffic resulting from separate fractionation and storage facilities being considered in and around Matagorda County.”
The South Texas Rail Terminal will be a $32 million investment creating about 10 full time jobs. Positions employed at the facility will include field operators for loading, tank car movement and ancillary tasks earning about $60,000 annually; shift supervisors earning about $100,000; and a manager earning about $150,000.
The company hopes to break ground on the rail terminal in the first half of 2020 and become fully operational by the second quarter of 2021.
“Similar to Air Liquide, this project adds critical infrastructure to the county that will benefit us as we work to recruit future industries,” said Ferdinand. “This project is a long-term investment in the county that would create quality, good-paying jobs.”
