Bay City Police seek information on pair of cases
Bay City Police are investigating a pair of unrelated cases but are seeking any public information to solve these cases.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17 at approximately 2:06 a.m. officers were dispatched to check by with Bay City Fire Department at the Nile Valley Bridge. Upon arrival officers located a white Chevy that was fully engulfed in flames underneath the bridge.
Once the fire was put out, and officers could take a closer look, it was determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from 4900 Nichols Sept. 16 at 6:38 a.m.
Currently there are no suspects. If anyone has any information, please contact Corporal Dan Shook at 979-245-8500.
In an unrelated case, on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of 12th Street in reference to an assault. Upon arrival they located a male victim. A witness told officers that multiple males assaulted the victim.
It was discovered the assault occurred at 1521 Whitson. The victim tried walking away after being assaulted but was approached again further down the road. Several male subjects got out of the vehicles and began assaulting the victim once again.
The suspects allegedly pointed guns at the victim. During the assault it is alleged that the victim’s iPhone 6 was stolen.
The victim suffered swelling and bruising to his facial area as well as scratches and bruises on his hands and back. The victim refused treatment by Emergency Medical Services.
At this time detectives are still investigating the case.
Anyone with information can call, 979-245-8500 and ask to speak with Detective Robert Pierce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.