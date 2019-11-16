Water test results in more testing for TISD
Tidehaven ISD is doing some additional testing on its water supply to its high school/junior high building after a test done by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) showed some numbers above state standards in a couple of areas.
The report was talked about during the district’s board of trustees meeting Tuesday night.
Tests are done quarterly by the state to make sure the water quality is good coming from the water well that serves the high school and junior high. The numbers come from TCEQ’s testing in the third quarter of the year.
District water consultant Dwight Vavra told the board that TCEQ tests quarterly and a number of samples were taken and submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). Vavra said around 200 items are looked at by TCEQ to make sure water is safe. All of those numbers came out good except for two Vavra told the board.
Levels of arsenic, which occurs naturally in well water, were slightly above the TCEQ allowable standards. TCEQ standards allow 0.010 milligrams per liter in drinking water. Vavra said when the water comes out of the ground it meets the state standard. When the water goes from the ground to the storage tank, Vavra said, it goes slightly above the state standard 0.011.
“We don’t know why. We are trying to figure that out right now,” Vavra said.
A series of tests are being done to determine why the test meets the standard when it comes out of the ground and is slightly above the standard when it comes out of the tank.
“Because all we are doing is running it about 40 feet to the tank,” Vavra said.
The district has a water softener on the water system before water enters the school. That filtration system eliminates any arsenic or any other impurities that are in the water. Vavra said samples are taken from the system after it comes out of the softener and are tested by an independent lab and all those samples are good.
The TCEQ also told the district it had a high reading for trihalomethanes on its test for the third quarter of the year which was done in July when no students were present. The TCEQ test had a reading in the single digits in the first two quarters of the year. Vavra said the third quarter test had a reading in the single digits again on one side of the school building, but testing from a sample taken on the other side of the building read 748. Both samples were taken on the same day. Results of the TCEQ test had not been received until after school started in September.
Vavra said after getting a number like that from TCEQ, it was decided to do independent testing to find out why that number read so high. Because that number is part of the TCEQ quarterly reports, Vavra said the district has to make sure that number meets TCEQ standards.
“If that was a legitimate sample, we need to know why that number was so high,” Vavra said.
Vavra said that there are no organic compounds found in the water after it comes out of the ground.
“So if this is a true number, it has to be something happening after it comes out of the water well,” he said.
Tidehaven ISD Superintendent Andrew Seigrist said the district is questioning the validity of that sample with the high reading.
“Since that sampling error, Tidehaven ISD is using an independent third party laboratory to test our water samples and they have all come back clean and within normal boundaries. Tidehaven will continue to test our water on a routine and regular basis to ensure high water quality. We have every faith and confidence in the quality of our water supply and water system,” Seigrist said.
In their own tests, Vavra said those numbers registered in the single digits. He theorized that when that TCEQ sample was taken in July when the school had no water usage, it may have thrown the numbers off because the water had been sitting in the pipes without any movement.
Vavra said the high number continues then the district would have to put on additional filters to correct the problem.
Even with this high number on trihalomethanes, Vavra said a person would have to drink 100 gallons of water a day to suffer any adverse effects from it.
“I think the main thing is to do whatever you’ve done with testing above and beyond right now until you get those samples and do due diligence to ensure our quality of water is good,” board president Stephen Crow said. “Until we can confirm the validity of that test, maybe we never will, but to me we need to continue to test and retest to make sure we are where we need to be when it comes to what’s coming into that building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.